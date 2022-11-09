Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Buffalo vs Pendelton Co
Buy Now

Buffalo players celebrate after defeating Pendleton County in the Class A volleyball state tournament quarterfinals Wednesday.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Buffalo looked like a well-oiled machine in the first two rounds of the Class A prep volleyball state tournament Wednesday at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The No. 2-seeded Bison downed No. 7 Pendleton County in straight sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-16) in the quarterfinal before defeating No. 3 Ritchie County 3-1 (25-17, 21-25, 25-16, 25-20) in the semifinal to advance to their first state title game in school history.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags