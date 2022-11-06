Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Four Kanawha Valley schools have earned berths in the prep volleyball state tournament scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

Buffalo, which won the Class A Region 4 tournament Saturday on its home court, will be the Kanawha Valley’s highest-seeded team when state tournament competition begins Wednesday morning in Charleston.

Tags