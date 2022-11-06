Four Kanawha Valley schools have earned berths in the prep volleyball state tournament scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Buffalo, which won the Class A Region 4 tournament Saturday on its home court, will be the Kanawha Valley’s highest-seeded team when state tournament competition begins Wednesday morning in Charleston.
The Bison, who defeated Tolsia 3-0 in the Class A Region 4 tournament final Saturday at Buffalo, will be the No. 2 seed in the small-school portion of the tournament and will face No. 7 seed Pendleton County in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
George Washington (Class AAA) and Herbert Hoover and Winfield (AA) earned state tournament berths by virtue of their regional runner-up finishes on Saturday.
GW is the No. 8 seed in Class AAA and will face top-seeded defending state champion Musselman in the opening round Wednesday morning. The Patriots lost to host Woodrow Wilson in the AAA Region 3 tournament final Saturday in Beckley.
Hoover is the No. 4 seed after finishing as runner-up to Shady Spring in the AA Region 3 final Saturday at Independence High School in Coal City. The Huskies will face No. 5 Wayne at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the AA quarterfinals.
Winfield, which lost to Wayne 3-2 in the Class AA Region 4 championship match Saturday at Winfield, will be the No. 7 seed in Class AA and face off with No. 2 Philip Barbour, the Region 2 champion and defending state champion in Class AA, on Wednesday morning.
Quarterfinal winners advance to the semifinals Wednesday night, and the championship matches begin Thursday morning.