Chloe Action Tim Cunningham

Buffalo's Chloe Hale, the captain of the Class A All-State volleyball first team, slams down a spike during the state tournament in Charleston.

 Photo by TIM CUNNINGHAM

The best volleyball season in the history of Buffalo High School didn’t result in a Class A state championship, but there was no denying what Chloe Hale did for the Bison.

The senior masher for head coach Barry Clendenin not only helped Buffalo to a school-record 45 wins, but the Bison advanced to the state finals for the first time in school history before being swept by Williamstown.

