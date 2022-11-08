Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The 2022 West Virginia high school volleyball tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and four Kanawha Valley teams will be playing for a state title.

In the Class AAA tournament, George Washington makes its fourth state tournament appearance in a row. The Patriots haven't won since 2019. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags