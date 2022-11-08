The 2022 West Virginia high school volleyball tournament is set for Wednesday and Thursday at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center and four Kanawha Valley teams will be playing for a state title.
In the Class AAA tournament, George Washington makes its fourth state tournament appearance in a row. The Patriots haven't won since 2019.
In the Class AA tournament, Winfield and Herbert Hoover will play for a state title. Hoover lost in the semifinal round last year while Winfield fell in the quarterfinals. It's Hoover's third straight tournament appearance.
The lone Class A Kanawha Valley team is Buffalo. The Bison are in the tournament for the second year in a row and they lost in the semifinals last year.
The quarterfinals and semifinals are on Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.
Class AAA
No. 8 George Washington (30-17-2) has a tough draw as the Patriots will face defending champion No. 1 Musselman (46-4-2) in the quarterfinals Wednesday. That match will begin after the conclusion on a quarterfinal between No. 4 Woodrow Wilson and No. 5 Bridgeport, which starts at 8:30 a.m.
GW lost to Musselman 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20) in last year's semifinal. The teams did not meet in the regular season.
Coach Missy Smith, in her fifth year as coach of the Patriots, knows Musselman will be a challenging opponent.
"They're a great program and they're there every year," Smith said. "They've won several. We're trying to make sure we're prepared as we can be so the game goes our way. We have to pass well and defend against their outside hitters. They have a lot of good hitters and the two best are outside and we have to be able to defend those."
Senior Delaney Brasselle leads the Patriots with 268 kills and has a team-high 86 blocks. Reva Sangrampurkar has 222 kills. Trinity Gable leads the Patriots with 115 digs.
In the other Class AAA matches, No. 2 Morgantown takes on No. 7 Spring Valley in a quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. No. 3 Hedgesville will play No. 6 Parkersburg in a quarterfinal after the Spring Valley-Morgantown game.
The first Class AAA semifinal begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be between the Woodrow Wilson-Bridgeport winner and the Musselman-George Washington winner. The next Class AAA semifinal begins after that and will be between Morgantown-Spring Valley winner and the Hedgesville-Parkersburg winner.
The championship is Thursday at 11 a.m.
Class AA
No. 4 Herbert Hoover (41-17-1) is set to take on No. 5 Wayne (32-11) at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the quarterfinal round.
Hoover lost to Shady Spring 3-2 (25-16 24-26 25-16 23-25 15-11) in the semifinal round last year.
Shady Spring is the No. 1 seed this year and will play No. 8 Frankfort in a quarterfinal after the Hoover-Wayne match.
Hoover coach Anita King said her team has reached its goal of making the state tournament and now the Huskies are focused on taking the next step forward.
"The goal every year is to still be one of the eight teams alive when everybody comes to Charleston," King said. "This is our third straight appearance. That bodes well for us. Picking up that win over Wyoming East in regionals gave us that new school record of 41 wins in a single season."
King talked about what she expects from Wayne -- a Cardinal Conference foe that the Huskies have faced twice this season, winning the first matchup 2-0 on Sept. 20 and dropping the second matchup 1-2 on Sept. 27.
"We've faced them twice already," King said. "We haven't played them this season in a best-of-five but I really like our odds going into a best-of-five. Wayne is a young team. They're super-talented. Gabby Elliott is a tough server. Addie Adkins in my opinion is the best hitter they have on that team."
For Hoover, senior Sydney Shamblin leads the Huskies with 684 kills.
No. 7 Winfield (17-18-1) will take on defending champion No. 2 Philip Barbour (52-3-1) in the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Winfield fell in the quarterfinals last year while Philip Barbour went on to beat Shady Spring in the championship.
The teams met three times in the regular season. The Colts won the first matchups in straight sets, taking 2-0 victories on Sept. 10 and Sept. 17. and then won the third matchup 2-1 in Oct. 22.
"We're feeling pretty good," Winfield coach Celeste Campbell said. "You hate to lose any game at all during the season but other than Hurricane and Greenbrier East, all of our losses were to teams at the state tournament. We've actually played Philip Barbour a couple of times this year earlier in the year and then later. Each time we've played them our team has gotten better and better. It's nice because we already know who our opponent is on the other side of the floor."
No. 3 Oak Glen will play No. 6 Liberty Harrison in a quarterfinal after the conclusion of the Winfield-Philip Barbour game.
The semifinal round will begin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. with Herbert Hoover-Wayne winner facing the Shady Spring-Frankfort winner. After that, the semifinal between Philip Barbour-Winfield winner and the Oak Glen-Liberty Harrison winner will take place.
The championship will be on Thursday after the conclusion of the Class AAA and A championships.
Class A
No. 2 Buffalo (43-6) has had a strong season. The Bison have not lost to a Class A team all season and will face off against No. 7 Pendleton County (9-10) in the quarterfinal at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Bison reached the semifinals last season before falling to eventual champion Williamstown 3-0 (25-15 25-19 25-12).
Buffalo and Pendleton County did not meet in the regular season.
Buffalo coach Barry Clendenin said his team is confident going into the tournament.
"We feel pretty good," Clendenin said. "We came through sectionals and regionals and played pretty well overall. The girls are playing really well together right now. We've had a lot of positive things in the last week or so. On our side we feel confident in what we're doing when we have the ball on our side."
Senior Chloe Hale has had stellar numbers this year, leading the Bison in kills with 724.
The first Class A quarterfinal session starts at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday with No. 4 Greenbrier West taking on No. 5 Moorefield. After that, No. 1 Williamstown faces No. 8 Tolsia.
Following the Buffalo-Pendleton County matchup, No. 3 Ritchie County faces No. 6 James Monroe in a quarterfinal.
The first semifinal begins on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and will be between the Greenbrier West-Moorefield winner and the Wililamstown-Tolsia winner. Following that will be a semifinal between the Buffalo-Pendleton County winner and the Ritchie County-James Monroe winner.
The championship will be Thursday after completion of the Class AAA title game.