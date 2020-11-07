In a season full of uncertainty, the George Washington and Woodrow Wilson volleyball programs both survived the ups and downs and earned berths to the state tournament on Saturday at GWHS.
The Patriots (21-3) swept the Flying Eagles 3-0 in the Class AAA Region 3 championship at GW, winning by scores of 25-21, 25-22 and 25-12. Both regional finalists advance to the state tournament scheduled for next Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
In the semifinals, Woodrow knocked off Riverside and GW defeated Greenbrier East.
Next week’s state tournament will be held over three days, with Class A qualifiers playing Thursday, Class AA qualifiers playing Friday and Class AAA qualifiers playing Saturday. Each day, the quarterfinals will start at 9 a.m., the semifinals are set for 2 p.m., and the championship is slated for 7 p.m.
“We are fortunate to be able to play and there is a state tournament,” GW coach Missy Smith said. “We lived through the spring with no sports at all, and a scaled-down state tournament is better than none at all. We are happy to have a chance at it.”
GW will be looking to defend its state title after securing the 2019 championship. The Patriots didn’t make the state tournament in 2018, so Smith understands the importance of making it back, especially for the seniors.
“We are glad we are there and have a chance to defend,” Smith said. “Our seniors are great. They remember what it was like to not even qualify. They also remember the opposite end last year when we won it. They would much rather have that feeling than they did as sophomores.”
GW is an experienced group with four seniors on the team, including hitters Nyla Birch, Maya Harris and Camryn Hughes along with libero Karli Edwards.
“I’m very excited to get back to the state tournament,” Birch said. “I think we can do very well and I’m excited to get a good seed. It would be amazing to win another state title, especially since we played a lot less games this year.”
The two teams met during the regular season, with Woodrow earning a 2-1 victory on Oct. 21 — one of only three losses on the season for GW. It was all Patriots, though, in the rematch in the regional final.
In the first set, GW led 20-15 when Woodrow battled back and cut the lead to 23-21. A Birch successful block gave the Patriots a point, and they closed it out with a 25-21 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
The second set also came down to the wire with the Flying Eagles holding onto a slim 21-19 lead looking to even the match at 1-1. GW, though, scored the next five points to lead 24-21, one point away from victory.
Woodrow got a point back but again Birch made a big play for the Patriots. The senior hit a winner to close out the second set 25-22 and give GW a commanding 2-0 lead over the Flying Eagles.
“I was just excited, I wanted to kill it so bad and win it for the team,” Birch said. “It was a big difference going up 2-0. We wanted to come out strong, and we did. We just needed to calm down. We didn’t have much pressure on us at that point. We just wanted to take it point by point.”
With all the pressure off, the Patriots jumped out to a 5-1 lead early on in the third set. They extended the lead to 10-2, and then 15-3, before finally closing out Woodrow 25-12 to win the match.
“That 2-0 set lead is huge,” Smith said. “To be down and come back speaks a lot of where we are playing right now. I like our heart and guts. We don’t think we are out of any set. We had the momentum and then had a fast start in set three.”
Harris led GW with 11 kills, followed by 10 for Birch. Also for the Patriots, Ella Hall had 21 assists, and Caroline Demers also was in double digits with 17 assists.
Class AAA, Region 4: Parkersburg defeated Hurricane in the final 25-11, 25-19, 25-17 at Cabell Midland High School in Ona.
Parkersburg (19-8) swept Huntington in the semifinals 25-20, 25-13, 25-15, while Hurricane (12-12) advanced with a 25-18, 25-11, 19-25, 25-23 win over Cabell Midland.
Hurricane had not advanced to the state tournament since 2017.
Class AA, Region 3: At press time, Herbert Hoover was taking on Shady Spring in the regional final. Both teams will advance to the state tournament.
Class A, Region 4: Wirt County defeated Buffalo in four sets. Both teams advance to the state tournament.