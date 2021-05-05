Four members of George Washington’s 2020 state championship runner-up volleyball team have signed to play in college.
Karli Edwards and Nyla Birch are headed to Fairmont State, Camryn Hughes to Tusculum, Tennessee and Maya Harris to Marymount, Virginia.
The four helped the Patriots capture the 2019 Class AAA championship, and GW went 23-4 this past season and again reached the state finals, losing to Musselman in five sets at the state tournament in Charleston. All four served as team co-captains during the 2020 season and all four were part of three sectional and regional title teams.
Edwards was selected to the Class AAA All-State first team and the All-Mountain State Athletic Conference first team as both a junior and senior. She played the libero position each season and was chosen to the All-State Tournament team in both 2019 and 2020. Her career stats include 1,419 digs, 1,691 serve receptions and 318 aces.
Hughes, a four-year varsity starter, was on the All-State first team each of her final three seasons, was a three-time All-Tournament award winner. Her career stats were 1,273 kills, 804 digs, 234 aces and a .240 hitting percentage. She was also first-team All-MSAC as a sophomore.
Harris was picked for the Class AAA All-State Tournament team in both 2019 and 2020 and is a four-time All-Tournament award winner. Her career numbers include 705 kills, a .260 hitting percentage, 100 solo blocks, 206 total blocks and 134 aces.
Birch was also selected to the Class AAA All-State Tournament team in both 2019 and 2020, was on the All-State second team in 2020 and is another four-time All-Tournament Award winner. Her career totals were 770 kills, a .289 hitting percentage, 187 total blocks and 175 digs.