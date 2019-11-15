The George Washington and St. Albans High volleyball teams faced off eight times this season before Friday evening. It’s the ninth meeting that will mean everything.
Both the Patriots and Red Dragons advanced out of the first round of the Class AAA state volleyball tournament and played each other Friday night in the tournament semifinals. The winner of that match earned a trip to Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. state finals against the winner of the other semifinal between Parkersburg and Musselman.
Results of that SA-GW semifinal were not available as of press time.
In Class AA, Winfield’s tournament ended in the first round with a spirited match against last season’s state runner-up Philip Barbour. The Generals took the Colts to a fifth set, but ultimately fell.
There was no such drama in the Class AAA bracket. Both GW and SA won their matches against University and Hampshire, respectively, in three sets. The second-seeded Patriots beat University 25-20, 25-22, 25-19, while the third-seeded Red Dragons won 25-21, 29-27, 25-8.
That second set against the Trojans added some gray hairs to St. Albans coach Rex Eggleton’s pate, but he saw it as a testament to his team’s grit and refusal to fold.
“We never quit there,” he said. “After you win that first set, you’re hoping you can jump on them early in the second and try to get their heads down. Hampshire never quit at all, even had set point against us, and our kids kept fighting and found a way to win.”
The fast start Eggleton was looking for from his crew in the second set came through in the third. The Red Dragons scored a couple of aces to take an early 5-0 lead and cruised from there.
The Patriots used a dominant front line to put away University for their spot in the semis. The trio of Nyla Birch, Molly Grimm and Katherine Triplett did the most damage, blocking several University shots back toward the Hawks’ side of the net.
“It’s a huge advantage for us,” GW coach Missy Smith said. “It allows us to set our defense and when you have to hit around us, we limit what you can do. And when you hit it at us, we feel if we control first ball and get good swings, that’s our game.”
Now the Patriots and Red Dragons got to square off again. GW was 8-0 against St. Albans entering Friday’s match, but Smith isn’t going to let past results allow her team to relax.
“Everybody here is good,” Smith said. “These are the top eight teams in the state and no game is going to be a cakewalk.”
Eggleton said there are no secrets in playing the Patriots. Each team knows the other’s strenghts and weaknesses. The winner of that state championship berth, he said, will be the team that best executes its game plan.
“It’s who’s playing the best right now,” he said. “I think they’re playing well. I think, after watching us, we’re playing pretty well. It’s been back and forth and they’ve gotten the best of us all season long. We’ve taken sets off them, but couldn’t finish them. That doesn’t mean anything anymore. This is all that matters.”
The Winfield girls made third-seeded Philip Barbour — the state champ the three seasons before last year’s second-place finish — earn every point in its victory over the sixth-seeded Generals.
When the Colts took a set in the match, taking the first 25-15 and the third 25-16, Winfield would bounce back and grab the next one, taking the second 25-20 and the fourth 25-21. Winfield’s gas tank started to run dry in the fifth, though, and PBHS finally prevailed 15-13.
“They left it all out there,” Winfield coach Todd Higginbotham said. “I couldn’t be prouder of them. That’s a great team [Philip Barbour] over there. We made them earn it. We didn’t give it to them.”