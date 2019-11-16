In playing for the Class AAA prep volleyball state championship, the George Washington Patriots avenged one of their two losses by defeating the Musselman Applemen 3-0 Saturday morning at the Charleston Coliseum.
GW finished at 58-2-2 on the year after set wins of 25-20, 25-15, 25-13.
The Patriots, who were seeded No. 2 in the AAA bracket behind Musselman, came into the match with a streak of 13 straight wins. Their last loss was to the Applemen in late October at the Parkersburg Spookfest.
“I’m really proud of how we played. I can’t really put it into words,” said GW coach Missy Smith. “Its just amazing. We played well all day. When our front line is on and our blocks are there and we can put the ball where we wanted setting-wise, it makes it very difficult to defend, and today everybody was on.”
The intensity of the match was in abundance early as neither team gained more than a three-point lead in the first set until the Patriots pulled away 25-20 at the end.
In the first set, Musselman (34-11-4) was buoyed by freshman Hannah Howard’s aces for an early 9-6 lead. GW answered as Patriots junior Nyla Birch brought her team back with aggressive kills at the net.
The second set was nearly a repeat of the first as the Applemen pulled out to an early 11-6 lead, only to see the Patriots rally behind aggressive play at the net, this time led by blocks from senior teammates Katherine Triplett and Julia McClanahan. Musselman rallied to within three at 16-13 only to fall 25-15 in the set.
“Oh my gosh, this feels great, even though I hadn’t really served well lately,” said an emotional McClanahan. “But we have a great coach.”
Playing with desperation in the third set, the Applemen -- who had won a thrilling five-set semifinal over Parkersburg Friday night -- seemed emotionally drained in trying to stop the relentless digs and aces of the Patriots, falling behind 8-1.
“The first two sets was a matter of the biggest runs in certain rotations,” said Appleman coach Shawn Martz. “It was about who had the best run at the right time. We had a system all day and we knew they were going to play well and our system just didn’t work out offensively.”
The Patriots captured the championship with a 25-13 win in the third set 25-13.
“We knew coming into this match Musselman was going to play us tough and we had a couple of bumps along the way but we really stepped up when we needed to,” Smith said.
Birch, Maya Harris and Karli Edwards were named to the All-Tournament team, while the honors for the Applemen went to Danica Faircloth, Sadie Wright and Howard.
St. Albans, which lost to GW in Friday's semifinals, was represented on the All-Tournament team by Katelyn McVicker and Kirsten Eggleton. Parkersburg’s Clelia Tosatti rounded out the team.
In Saturday's other finals, No. 1 seed Oak Glen needed five sets to defeat No. 2 Shady Spring in Class AA. In Class A, top-seeded Wirt County swept No. 3 Paden City 3-0.