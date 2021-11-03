George Washington, the top seed, downed Capital in straight sets in the championship round Wednesday to capture the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 prep volleyball title at GW High School.
The Patriots advance to the Region 3 single-elimination tournament, which is set to start at 2 p.m. Saturday, also at George Washington.
The No. 2 seed Cougars also advance to the Region 3 tournament, as the top two teams in each statewide sectional qualify for the regionals. Capital eliminated South Charleston 3-0 in the losers bracket final in an earlier match on Wednesday.
Hurricane is another Kanawha Valley team bound for regional play, as it topped Parkersburg in four sets Tuesday evening to capture the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championship in Hurricane.
The Redskins advance to the Region 4 tournament at 2 p.m. Saturday in Parkersburg, along with the Big Reds. The other teams in Saturday’s regional are Spring Valley and Huntington, which met in the Section 1 finals, with the Timberwolves prevailing. In the first round of regional play, Hurricane takes on Huntington, and Spring Valley plays Parkersburg.
Several other Kanawha Valley schools sought regional tournament spots in sectional play this week.
In Class AA Region 3 Section 1, Herbert Hoover reached the title round against host and No. 1 seed Shady Spring, the defending state champion, but fell in straight sets to the Tigers on Wednesday. The Huskies needed to beat Shady twice in the double-elimination event to earn the championship, since they came out of the losers bracket.
Both the Huskies and Tigers qualified for the AA Region 3 event Saturday at Independence, which is set to start at 10 a.m.
The Class AA Region 4 Section 2 tournament at Point Pleasant, a single-elimination event, began Wednesday evening. In the opening round, No. 5 seed Sissonville beat No. 4 Poca in four sets. In the first semifinal, No. 3 Point Pleasant bested No. 2 Nitro in four sets. Winfield, the top seed, then bounced Sissonville in the other semifinal in three sets.
The Big Blacks and Generals thus advanced to the title match, set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Point Pleasant. Admission is $5 per person. The top two teams in that sectional advance to the AA Region 4 tournament at 10 a.m. Saturday at Winfield.
In Class A Region 3 Section 2 at Greenbrier West, No. 2 seed Charleston Catholic topped No. 3 Webster County 3-1 in the losers bracket final Wednesday evening to ensure their spot in the regionals. The Highlanders had already beaten the No. 2 seed Irish earlier in the competition.
Then, the Irish fell 3-0 to the Cavaliers, the section’s No. 1 seed, in Wednesday’s late sectional final. Both Catholic and West move on to the regional tournament Saturday at Charleston Catholic’s Athletic Facility with a 6 p.m. start.
Buffalo, the No. 1 seed, swept host Tolsia in three straight sets Wednesday to claim the Class A Region 4 Section 1 tournament title.
In the early match Wednesday in that sectional, the No. 3 seed Rebels staved off elimination by beating No. 2 Sherman in the losers bracket final, thus assuring Tolsia of a regional spot.
The champion Bison and runner-up Rebels move on to the regional tournament at 6 p.m. Saturday at Buffalo High School.