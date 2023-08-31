Herbert Hoover volleyball coach Anita King, in her 10th season, has seen a lot of great moments. The Huskies have made the state tournament in seven straight years and last year the team set the school record with wins.
King and the Huskies savored one of their best moments on Thursday night. Hoover played its first-ever varsity match inside its new gym and new school in a quad match against three Class AAA programs in Capital, Spring Valley and Cabell Midland.
Hoover lost its opening match at the new gym, falling to Cabell Midland 2-1. The Knights won the opening game 25-19 before the Huskies tied the match with a 27-25 win in game two. In the third and deciding game, Midland cruised to a 26-12 win to take the match.
In the second match, Hoover defeated Capital 2-0. The Huskies won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-12.
“The first couple days I drove up to the school, I got a little teary-eyed,” King said. “I work at this school and it is our home. There are days where it still doesn’t feel real.”
“The girls are still wearing grins. They are in love with the new school and gym. Both are beautiful. They have a new team locker room. This is our grand opening and very first varsity-level competition in the new gym. What better test to see where they are at then to bring in three Class AAA teams.”
Hoover standout junior Ashton Henrich agreed with King’s sentiment.
“I was so excited and I didn’t know what to think coming in but when I saw the new school and gym, I was speechless,” Henrich said. “It felt so surreal. It still feels so weird having our own home now finally instead of having to use another school’s place all the time.”
Hoover lost one of the best players to ever put on a Husky uniform in Sydney Shamblin, a three-time first-team All-State selection who graduated and now plays both volleyball and softball at West Virginia State University.
Shamblin set the school record at Hoover for most kills in a single season last year and helped lead the Huskies to a school record for most wins in a season (42). She and the Huskies made the state tournament the last three seasons.
Stories you might like
“Sydney is one of the best players to ever play at Hoover,” King said. “It’s a huge void to fill. She was probably 40 to 50 percent of our offensive production. To find someone to replace that, it just doesn’t happen.”
The cupboard is far from bare for Hoover, though, despite the loss of Shamblin. King and the Huskies will rely heavily on Henrich, a Class AA All-State second-team selection last season.
“Being the remaining outside hitter on the team, we are going to lean on Ashton a little more,” King said. “Last year she could be a little more conservative with Sydney on the floor crushing balls. She is starting to trust herself and she has started to become very aggressive. I’m her biggest cheerleader.”
Henrich knows losing Shamblin is a huge blow, but is excited to step up even more and continue to make her own mark on the Hoover volleyball program.
“It was a tough loss losing her,” Henrich said. “She was a tremendous player and I’m trying to step up and be more of a leader this year since I’m an upperclassmen now. I have started since I was a freshman and I’m excited about the season.”
Henrich is also hoping to make her mark in her own family. Her brother, Austin, played baseball at Poca, the University of Charleston and continued his career professionally, including pitching in seven games for the Charleston Dirty Birds this season.
“We are hard on each other but he inspires me and pushes me to be my best,” Henrich said. “I would love to make a name for myself like him so I can rub it in his face. I would love to play college volleyball. That’s my dream.”
Along with Henrich, junior Brianna Adkins was an All-State selection last year, as well as Ahaziah Smith, a Capital transfer. Also, senior Kaili Casto was named an All-American Watchlist by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.
“Our approach this year is we are a little more balanced,” King said. “In years past, teams could try and key on Sydney and try and take her away as much as possible. This is one of the most talented and balanced teams I’ve had. We have a lot of weapons.”