hoover volleyball3
Herbert Hoover’s Ashton Henrich (9) hits the ball back over the net to Cabell Midland during a match Thursday at the new Herbert Hoover High.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Herbert Hoover volleyball coach Anita King, in her 10th season, has seen a lot of great moments. The Huskies have made the state tournament in seven straight years and last year the team set the school record with wins.

King and the Huskies savored one of their best moments on Thursday night. Hoover played its first-ever varsity match inside its new gym and new school in a quad match against three Class AAA programs in Capital, Spring Valley and Cabell Midland.

