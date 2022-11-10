Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

League champion Hurricane swept the top awards for Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball Thursday.

Maggie Dickerson was named player of the year and Allison Douglas coach of the year. A senior, Dickerson finished her career with 2,000 assists.

