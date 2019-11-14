There’s a bit of a twist to this year’s WVSSAC state volleyball tournament. The brackets for the Friday-Saturday event are seeded this season, rather than picked through a blind draw as they have in previous seasons.
That’s something the coaches of the three Kanawha Valley teams in this year’s tournament — George Washington and St. Albans in Class AAA and Winfield in Class AA — appreciate. No longer will the teams considered the top of the field be forced to play each other earlier than they should, nor will brackets be too lopsided in terms of talent.
In Class AAA, both the Patriots and Red Dragons are considered among the best in the field. GW (55-2-2) is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Musselman, while St. Albans (36-12-3) is the No. 3 seed. If the two teams win their first-round matchups Friday at the Charleston Coliseum — GW’s against No. 7 University and St. Albans’ against No. 6 Hampshire — they’ll face off for the right to play at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for the state title.
Both Patriots coach Missy Smith and Red Dragons coach Rex Eggleton feel their respective teams’ experience will help them through the draw. St. Albans has two seniors who are four-year starters, Kiersten Eggleton and Katelyn McVicker. Senior Macayla Thornburgh is a three-year starter and Kaitlyn Sharp is a two-year starter.
It’s not just that those players have plenty of on-court experience, Eggleton said. They also have plenty of experience on the floor at the Charleston Coliseum in the postseason.
“We’ve been there three straight years to the state tournament,” Eggleton said. “Not very many teams get to say that. If anybody’s ready, we are.”
Smith has plenty of veterans herself. Four are seniors — Julia McClanahan, Katherine Triplett, Kaitlyn Carr and Audrey Stuart — and Smith thinks the quartet has done a good job in providing leadership this season. There’s a little bit more determination for the Patriots this time around, as they missed out on being a part of the state tournament field in 2018.
GW is sporting one of its more complete teams in a while, Smith said. That is one of its biggest strengths, that it isn’t forced to rely on one or two marquee players to carry the roster.
Smith also said it was promising that she felt the Patriots still had an extra gear left for the state tournament.
“I don’t think we’ve played our best complete game yet as a team,” she said. “We’ve played good at times. But as far as a whole match, I’m not sure we’ve put together from start to finish, but I do think we’re playing good volleyball right now.”
In Class AA, Winfield (38-15-3) is the No. 6 seed and will face No. 3 seed Philip Barbour in the first round. There are few tougher first-round draws in that class. The Colts won three straight Class AA volleyball titles before losing to Bridgeport in last season’s title match.
“They’re always there,” Winfield coach Todd Higginbotham said. “[Coach Heather Halfin] has a young team, but they’re still talented.”
The Generals have five seniors to lean on — Esten Clay, Jaedyn Ball, Emily Reed, Lauren Hudson and Emily Hudson. While Winfield may have a tall task in the first round, it also has a Region 4 title under its belt. Defeating Class AA tournament No. 5 seed Point Pleasant for that honor.
“You can’t worry about W’s and L’s at this point,” Higginbotham said. “You’ve just got to go play your best volleyball and hope for the best. I think we stack up well against them. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”