Complete with an adjusted format and missing six teams due to COVID-19 restrictions, the state volleyball tournament will soldier on starting with the Class A portion of the event on Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, where spectators will be required to wear masks.
Instead of mixing all three classes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Class A will have Thursday all to itself with Class AA being held Friday and Class AAA Saturday.
Normally consisting of eight teams in each class, Class A will have five teams, Class AA will have seven and Class AAA six. With Putnam and Wood counties each orange on the latest color-coded map, state tournament qualifiers Hurricane and Parkersburg (Class AAA), Winfield (Class AA) and Buffalo, Williamstown and Parkersburg Catholic (Class A) have all been forced to sit the tournament out.
Even for coaches and players that will play this week, those absences are a hanging cloud over the entire tournament.
“It’s very disheartening and I’m disappointed for those girls and coaches,” GW coach Missy Smith said. “I just don’t know what the answer is.”
“I’m heartbroken for every single team that should be down here,” Herbert Hoover coach Anita King concurred. “And that part that really frustrates me, because I’m a logical person, is that those kids can still come down here and purchase a ticket and come watch us play.”
Herbert Hoover (16-8) will have its day on Friday as the seven-team Class AA field is sorted out. The No. 5-seeded Huskies will kick the day off with a quarterfinal match against No. 4 Robert C. Byrd at 9 a.m. No. 1 Shady Spring received a bye and will await the winner of the Eagles and Huskies, with No. 2 Philip Barbour taking on No. 7 Weir and No. 3 Oak Glen playing No. 6 Point Pleasant in other quarterfinal matches. Semifinals are scheduled for 2 p.m. with the title match at 7 p.m.
It will mark the first state tournament appearance for Hoover since 2016, which coincided with the one year in the last 10 that King wasn’t the team’s coach as she took a single-season hiatus. The Huskies have two runner-up finishes (1996, 2013) in school history but are still searching for their first title.
This year’s Hoover squad lost two seniors from last year’s team and three more players this year due to heavy travel softball schedules in the fall.
But that hasn’t stopped the Huskies, who are led statistically by a couple of sophomores in Sidney Shamblin (2.8 kills per set, 188 points) and Brinlee Harris (2.2 kills per set, 23 blocks, 124 points). Other key contributors include junior Maddie Bohan (28 blocks, 150 points), senior Chandler McAfee (team-high 216 digs) and senior Cortney Fizer (24 blocks).
“A lot of kids put in offseason work,” King said. “We sort of feel like we have as many weapons on the court as we’ve ever had.”
Though no players on Hoover’s squad have played in the state tournament before, adversity is nothing new, particularly for the Huskies, who have been without a school and a home gym since the massive flooding of 2016.
The team has been practicing at Elkview Middle School and has consistently run into scheduling issues, especially as basketball practices at the middle school and high school level have started. On Tuesday night, the team wasn’t finished with practice until 9 p.m. but King said that it has continued to toughen an already seasoned group of young athletes.
“These kids have some grit,” King said. “What we miss is being without a weight room. The gym situation ... I had to send emails weeks in advance and plead my case for why we shouldn’t get kicked out of the gym when basketball season started. These kids have some grit and they know what it means to struggle. I have complete faith in them that they will show up on Friday and give the very best that they have.”
CLASS AAAGeorge Washington will try to accomplish something it hasn’t done since 2006 — successfully defend a state championship.
GW went from missing the state tournament in 2018 to winning it all a year ago and had to wait its turn — just like Hoover — to even get started this season as Kanawha County found itself on the wrong side of the color map throughout the early portion of the schedule.
Now at 21-3, the Patriots will enter the six-team Class AAA field as the No. 2 seed with a first-round bye, awaiting the winner of No. 3 Hedgesville and No. 6 Woodrow Wilson, which will play at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. No. 4 Morgantown and No. 5 Bridgeport will also play at 10:30 with the winner moving on to take on No. 1 Musselman, with both semifinal matches being held at 2. The championship match is slated for 7 p.m.
The long delay in the start of the season for GW leaves a team that may just now be finding its feet.
“Saturday [at regionals] was the best we’ve played this year,” Smith said. “I still don’t think it’s the best we can play, but we couldn’t get into any kind of flow because we didn’t really know what we needed to work on. We could only simulate so much in practice.
“We only played 19 matches, we went 16-3 in the regular season and the lowest year we’ve ever played was 50 matches. It was hard for us to get to game speed and get locked in. We were happy to see anybody we could see and we took some losses, but it helped us grow too.”
The Patriots lost four seniors from last year’s title-winning squad and have five this season, with four having played all 63 sets. That includes Nyla Burch (154 kills, 37 blocks), Maya Harris (136 kills, 131 points), Karli Edwards (167 points, 177 digs, 35 assists) and Camryn Hughes (151 kills, 152 points, 107 digs). Other key contributors include junior Faith Smith (44 blocks, 127 kills), junior Ella Hall (582 assists, 137 points) and Caroline Demers (150 points).
While King and the Huskies aren’t particularly worried about their lack of state tournament experience, Smith said GW will likely rely on it this weekend.
“We didn’t qualify in ’18, we didn’t even get to go and then we showed up last year and I was worried about nerves and focus and, ‘Are we just happy to be here?’ ” Smith said. “But they understood it was a business trip. Every game we watched, they watched how a team rotates on defense or who their go-to girl is — they were mentally there the whole time.”
CLASS A
The small schools will conduct their five-team tournament on Thursday starting with a single quarterfinal matchup between No. 4 Summers County and No. 5 Greenbrier West at 10:30 a.m.
The winner will face No. 1 Wirt County at 2 p.m. in one semifinal with the other going off at the same time between No. 2 East Hardy and No. 3 Moorefield. The championship match is slated for 7 p.m.