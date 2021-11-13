The Class AA West Virginia state volleyball final between No. 1 Shady Spring and No. 2 Philip Barbour was about as evenly matched as it could have been.
The Colts and the Tigers battled through five sets and the Colts defeated the Tigers 3-2 (25-23, 22-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-3) on Saturday at Charleston Coliseum to claim the Class AA championship.
“This group has been through a lot,” Philip Barbour coach Heather Halfin said. “We’ve had a lot of losses throughout the season and for them to come together like that when it mattered is big.”
Philip Barbour got revenge with the win, as the Colts had fallen to Shady Spring in the Class AA final twice in the last two seasons.
“I’ve played on this floor for four years, freshman to now,” Philip Barbour senior Alyssa Hill said. “This has never been the outcome. This year, this had to be the outcome. It’s incredible.”
In the first set, the Colts and Tigers traded blows but neither team established a lead larger than three points. With the set tied at 19, Philip Barbour took a lead as Hill got a kill to make it 20-19. Shady Spring answered with a couple of points but couldn’t overcome the deficit and Mackenna Halfin sealed the 25-23 set win with a kill.
The second set was another back-and-forth affair that was tied at 20 until Shady Spring scored four straight points and had the set point at 24-20. Meg Williams sealed the set victory with a kill and the match went into the third set tied 1-1.
In the third set, Philip Barbour was in control for the majority as it had a 22-16 lead, its largest of the match, late in the set. Mackenna Halfin once again capped the set win with a kill.
Philip Barbour jumped in front 3-1 to start the fourth set and held that lead until about halfway through. With the Colts up 15-12, the Tigers offense got going and scored six unanswered points to take the 16-15 lead. From there, Shady Spring held the lead and Chloe Thompson got the set-winning kill to send the match to a fifth set.
In the fifth set, Philip Barbour took the lead and ran with it and Averi Carpenter got the match-winning kill to give Shady Spring a 15-13 set win and the Class AA title.
“I told them that they had to play hard for 15 hard points,” Halfin said. “After that it would [be] a much better bus ride home. They have a championship trophy instead of a runner-up trophy.”
Williamstown wins Class A
In the Class A final, No. 2 Williamstown defeated No. 1 Ritchie County 3-1 (19-25, 27-25, 25-13, 26-24) to win the state title.
“We lost the first one and they were let down a little bit,” Williamstown coach Rachelle Cole said. “I said, ‘We’ve done this a million times, we just have to push through it.’ [Winning] set two is really what pushed us over the edge. The girls have had this desire the whole season. We knew we had a really solid team.”
Aubrey Erwin led Williamstown with 12 kills, Riah Sprouse had 11 kills, Becca Shamblin tallied nine kills and Payton Woodard got eight kills. Lakyn Joy has 30 assists and 18 digs and Kamryn Haynes had 25 digs.
The Rebels dominated the first set as they got a quick lead they didn’t relinquish for the entirety of the game.
It looked to be more of the same for the Rebels in the second set as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead. Later in the set with Ritchie leading 22-19, though, the Yellowjackets made a push and tied the set at 24. Then, Rebekah Rupert got a kill to give the Rebels a 25-24 set point. The Yellowjackets answered Rupert as Sprouse got a kill to tie it at 25. Then the Yellowjackets blocked a Ritchie attack to take the 26-25 lead. Sprouse subsequently got the set-winning kill.
In the third set, Williamstown took a 21-8 lead and cruised to a 25-13 set win to send the match to the fourth set. Late in that set, Williamstown had a 22-20 lead and was three points away from the title. However, Ritchie got a couple points back and Rupert tied it at 24 with a kill.
However, Williamstown scored the next point and on the match point Jillian Modesitt served an ace and the Yellowjackets claimed the Class A title.
“I have never felt this much excitement in my whole entire life, I am so happy and I just know that we went out with a bang for my senior year,” Modesitt said.
Musselman repeats in AAA
No. 1 Musselman proved it was the best team in the state in its Class AAA final game against No. 2 Hedgesville.
The Applemen handled the Eagles 3-1 (25-10, 21-25, 25-20) to win their second state title in a row and eighth in school history.
“I’m really happy for the kids,” Musselman coach Shawn Martz said. “They worked their butts off, they’ve done all the right things all year long. They’ve earned the right to be here. They’ve earned the right to win. This is probably one of our best seasons ever if not the best season ever.”
In the first set, Musselman had no trouble. Tied at 6, the Applemen went on a 5-0 scoring run to take an 11-6 lead and did not look back. Madigan Faircloth was a big part of that scoring run as she served two aces.
In the second set, Hedgesville had an answer, matching Mussleman point for point until the Eagles went on a 3-0 scoring run to take a 19-16 lead. That scoring run was enough to stave off the Applemen and the Eagles took the 25-21 set win.
Musselman did not allow much more than that, though. The Applemen buckled down and handled the Eagles in the next two sets to take home the state title.
“We’ve done that a few times against them,” Martz said about Hedgesville winning the second set. “We’ve come out and beat them pretty good then we let up. But they played well that second set. We’ll give them credit.” Hedgesville is a good team too. We congratulate them.