Area regional schedules

All matches Saturday

Class AAA

Region 3

At George Washington

First round: George Washington vs. Greenbrier East; Woodrow Wilson vs. Riverside, 10 a.m.

Region 4

At Cabell Midland

First round: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, 10 a.m.; Huntington vs. Parkersburg, 11:30 a.m.

Class AA

Region 3

At Shady Spring

First round: Shady Spring vs. Bluefield; PikeView vs. Herbert Hoover

Region 4

At Winfield

First round: Point Pleasant vs. Section 2 runner-up; Section 2 champion vs. Winfield

Class A

Region 3

At Charleston Catholic

First round: Greenbrier West vs. James Monroe; Summers County vs. Greater Beckley Christian

Region 4

At Buffalo

First round: Buffalo vs. Gilmer County, 2 p.m.; Wirt County vs. Sherman, 2 p.m.