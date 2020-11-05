Area regional schedules
All matches Saturday
Class AAA
Region 3
At George Washington
First round: George Washington vs. Greenbrier East; Woodrow Wilson vs. Riverside, 10 a.m.
Region 4
At Cabell Midland
First round: Hurricane vs. Cabell Midland, 10 a.m.; Huntington vs. Parkersburg, 11:30 a.m.
Class AA
Region 3
At Shady Spring
First round: Shady Spring vs. Bluefield; PikeView vs. Herbert Hoover
Region 4
At Winfield
First round: Point Pleasant vs. Section 2 runner-up; Section 2 champion vs. Winfield
Class A
Region 3
At Charleston Catholic
First round: Greenbrier West vs. James Monroe; Summers County vs. Greater Beckley Christian
Region 4
At Buffalo
First round: Buffalo vs. Gilmer County, 2 p.m.; Wirt County vs. Sherman, 2 p.m.