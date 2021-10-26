All 10 member schools are expected to compete in the Mountain State Athletic Conference volleyball tournament scheduled for Saturday at Parkersburg High School.
Pool play is set to begin at 9 a.m., with teams divided into three groups.
Competing in Pool A on Court 1 are Cabell Midland, Capital, George Washington and St. Albans. In Pool B on Court 2, it's Hurricane, Parkersburg and Riverside, while in Pool C on Court 3 in the lower gym, it's Huntington, South Charleston and Spring Valley.
All 10 teams will come out of pool play into the single-elimination championship bracket. Seeding will be based on pool play results.
There was no conference volleyball tournament last year, as it was canceled because of COVID-19.
Admission for Saturday's event is $7 for adults and $5 for students. Masks are required for spectators at all times while indoors. A concession stand will be available.
nnn
GW'S SMITH GETS HONOR: George Washington volleyball Missy Smith has been selected as the coach of the year in West Virginia by the National Federation Coaches Association.
Smith guided the Patriots to the Class AAA championship match last season before they fell to Musselman. Smith has led GW to five state titles in volleyball -- 2005, 2006, 2012, 2015 and 2019.
The award will be presented to Smith at the state tournament, set for Nov. 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.