The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Sectionals

(Numbers denote seeds)

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At George Washington

Tuesday

Winners bracket: No. 4 South Charleston d. No. 5 St. Albans; No. 2 Capital d. No. 3 Riverside; No. 1 George Washington d. No. 4 South Charleston; No. 1 George Washington d. No. 2 Capital

Losers bracket: No. 3 Riverside d. No. 5 St. Albans; No. 4 South Charleston d. No. 3 Riverside

Wednesday

Losers bracket finals: No. 2 Capital d. No. 4 South Charleston 3-0; Winners bracket: No. 1 George Washington d. No. 2 Capital 3-0

George Washington wins section

Region 4 Section 2

At Hurricane

Single-elimination

Tuesday

Semifinals: No. 1 Hurricane d. No. 4 Ripley; No. 2 Parkersburg d. No. 3 Parkersburg South; Finals: No. 1 Hurricane d. No. 2 Parkersburg 3-1

Hurricane wins section

Class AA

Region 3 Section 1

At Shady Spring

Monday

Winners bracket: No. 3 Independence d. No. 4 Nicholas County; No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh; No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 3 Independence

Losers bracket: No. 4 Nicholas County d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh

Tuesday

Winners bracket: No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 2 Herbert Hoover

Losers bracket: No. 3 Independence d. No. 4 Nicholas County; No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 3 Independence

Wednesday

Finals: No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 2 Herbert Hoover 3-0

Shady Spring wins section

Region 4 Section 1

At Point Pleasant

Single-elimination

Wednesday

No. 5 Sissonville d. No. 4 Poca 3-1; Semifinals: No. 3 Point Pleasant d. No. 2 Nitro 3-1; No. 1 Winfield d. No. 5 Sissonville 3-0

Thursday

Championship: No. 1 Winfield d. No. 3 Point Pleasant 3-1

Winfield wins section

Class A

Region 3 Section 2

At higher seeds

Monday

Winners bracket: No. 4 Greater Beckley d. No. 5 Richwood; No. 3 Webster County d. No. 2 Charleston Catholic; No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 4 Greater Beckley

Tuesday

Winners bracket: No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 3 Webster County

Losers bracket: No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 5 Richwood; No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 4 Greater Beckley

Wednesday

At Greenbrier West

Losers bracket finals: No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 3 Webster County 3-1

Winners bracket: No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 2 Charleston Catholic 3-0

Greenbrier West wins section

Region 4 Section 1

At Tolsia/Crum Middle

Monday

Winners bracket: No. 4 Tug Valley d. No. 5 Van; No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 6 St. Joseph; No. 2 Sherman d. No. 7 Man; No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 4 Tug Valley; No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 2 Sherman

Losers bracket: No. 7 Man d. No. 6 St. Joseph

Tuesday

Winners bracket: No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 3 Tolsia

Losers bracket: No. 2 Sherman d. No. 5 Van

Wednesday

Losers bracket finals: No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 2 Sherman

Winners bracket: No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 3 Tolsia 3-0

Buffalo wins section

Single-elimination regionals

All matches on Saturday

Class AAA

Region 3 at George Washington

Semifinals: George Washington vs. Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.; Capital vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners

Region 4 at Parkersburg

Semifinals: Hurricane vs. Huntington, 2 p.m.; Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg, 2 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners

Class AA

Region 3 at Independence

Semifinals: Herbert Hoover vs. PikeView, 10 a.m.; Shady Spring vs. Westside, 10 a.m.; Finals: semifinal winners

Region 4 at Winfield

Semifinals: Winfield vs. Wayne, 10 a.m.; Scott vs. Point Pleasant, 10 a.m.; Finals: semifinal winners

Class A

Region 3 at Charleston Catholic

Semifinals: Charleston Catholic vs. Summers County, 6 p.m.; Greenbrier West vs. James Monroe, 6 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners

Region 4 at Buffalo

Semifinals: Buffalo vs. Ravenswood or Gilmer County; Tolsia vs. Gilmer County or Ravenswood; Finals: semifinal winners

Note: Top two teams in each regional qualify for Nov. 12-13 state tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center