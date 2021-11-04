Sectionals
(Numbers denote seeds)
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At George Washington
Tuesday
Winners bracket: No. 4 South Charleston d. No. 5 St. Albans; No. 2 Capital d. No. 3 Riverside; No. 1 George Washington d. No. 4 South Charleston; No. 1 George Washington d. No. 2 Capital
Losers bracket: No. 3 Riverside d. No. 5 St. Albans; No. 4 South Charleston d. No. 3 Riverside
Wednesday
Losers bracket finals: No. 2 Capital d. No. 4 South Charleston 3-0; Winners bracket: No. 1 George Washington d. No. 2 Capital 3-0
George Washington wins section
Region 4 Section 2
At Hurricane
Single-elimination
Tuesday
Semifinals: No. 1 Hurricane d. No. 4 Ripley; No. 2 Parkersburg d. No. 3 Parkersburg South; Finals: No. 1 Hurricane d. No. 2 Parkersburg 3-1
Hurricane wins section
Class AA
Region 3 Section 1
At Shady Spring
Monday
Winners bracket: No. 3 Independence d. No. 4 Nicholas County; No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh; No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 3 Independence
Losers bracket: No. 4 Nicholas County d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh
Tuesday
Winners bracket: No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 2 Herbert Hoover
Losers bracket: No. 3 Independence d. No. 4 Nicholas County; No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 3 Independence
Wednesday
Finals: No. 1 Shady Spring d. No. 2 Herbert Hoover 3-0
Shady Spring wins section
Region 4 Section 1
At Point Pleasant
Single-elimination
Wednesday
No. 5 Sissonville d. No. 4 Poca 3-1; Semifinals: No. 3 Point Pleasant d. No. 2 Nitro 3-1; No. 1 Winfield d. No. 5 Sissonville 3-0
Thursday
Championship: No. 1 Winfield d. No. 3 Point Pleasant 3-1
Winfield wins section
Class A
Region 3 Section 2
At higher seeds
Monday
Winners bracket: No. 4 Greater Beckley d. No. 5 Richwood; No. 3 Webster County d. No. 2 Charleston Catholic; No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 4 Greater Beckley
Tuesday
Winners bracket: No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 3 Webster County
Losers bracket: No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 5 Richwood; No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 4 Greater Beckley
Wednesday
At Greenbrier West
Losers bracket finals: No. 2 Charleston Catholic d. No. 3 Webster County 3-1
Winners bracket: No. 1 Greenbrier West d. No. 2 Charleston Catholic 3-0
Greenbrier West wins section
Region 4 Section 1
At Tolsia/Crum Middle
Monday
Winners bracket: No. 4 Tug Valley d. No. 5 Van; No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 6 St. Joseph; No. 2 Sherman d. No. 7 Man; No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 4 Tug Valley; No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 2 Sherman
Losers bracket: No. 7 Man d. No. 6 St. Joseph
Tuesday
Winners bracket: No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 3 Tolsia
Losers bracket: No. 2 Sherman d. No. 5 Van
Wednesday
Losers bracket finals: No. 3 Tolsia d. No. 2 Sherman
Winners bracket: No. 1 Buffalo d. No. 3 Tolsia 3-0
Buffalo wins section
Single-elimination regionals
All matches on Saturday
Class AAA
Region 3 at George Washington
Semifinals: George Washington vs. Greenbrier East, 2 p.m.; Capital vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners
Region 4 at Parkersburg
Semifinals: Hurricane vs. Huntington, 2 p.m.; Spring Valley vs. Parkersburg, 2 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners
Class AA
Region 3 at Independence
Semifinals: Herbert Hoover vs. PikeView, 10 a.m.; Shady Spring vs. Westside, 10 a.m.; Finals: semifinal winners
Region 4 at Winfield
Semifinals: Winfield vs. Wayne, 10 a.m.; Scott vs. Point Pleasant, 10 a.m.; Finals: semifinal winners
Class A
Region 3 at Charleston Catholic
Semifinals: Charleston Catholic vs. Summers County, 6 p.m.; Greenbrier West vs. James Monroe, 6 p.m.; Finals: semifinal winners
Region 4 at Buffalo
Semifinals: Buffalo vs. Ravenswood or Gilmer County; Tolsia vs. Gilmer County or Ravenswood; Finals: semifinal winners
Note: Top two teams in each regional qualify for Nov. 12-13 state tournament at Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center