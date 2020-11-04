Prep volleyball
Sectional schedules
(Numbers denote seeds)
Class AAA
Region 3 Section 1
At George Washington
Monday
Game 1: No. 5 St. Albans d. No. 4 South Charleston 24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21
Tuesday
Game 2: No. 1 George Washington d. No. 4 St. Albans 25-13, 25-9, 25-13
Game 3: No. 3 Capital d. No. 2 Riverside 27-29, 25-17, 22-25, 26-18, 15-8
Game 4: George Washington d. Capital 25-13, 25-11, 25-12
Game 5: Riverside d. St. Albans 25-19, 25-14, 25-16
Wednesday
Game 6: Riverside vs. Capital (Court 1), late
Game 7: George Washington vs. Game 6 winner (Court 1), late
Game 8: If necessary, repeat Game 7 (Court 1), late
Region 4 Section 2
At Parkersburg
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 1 Parkersburg d. No. 4 Ripley 3-0
Game 2: No. 2 Hurricane d. No. 3 Parkersburg South 3-1
Game 3: Championship, Parkersburg vs. Hurricane, late
Class AA
Region 3 Section 1
At Shady Spring
Monday
No. 4 Nicholas County d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh 3-0
Wednesday
Game 2: No. 1 Shady Spring d. Nicholas County
Game 3: No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 3 Independence 3-2
Game 4: Championship, No. 1 Shady Spring vs. No. 2 Herbert Hoover, late
Region 4 Section 1
At Point Pleasant
Wednesday
Game 1: No. 5 Poca d. No. 4 Sissonville 3-1
Game 2: No. 2 Winfield d. No. 3 Nitro 3-0
Game 3: No. 1 Point Pleasant d. No. 5 Poca 3-0
Thursday
Game 4: Championship, Winfield vs. Point Pleasant (Gym 1), 6 p.m.
Class A
Region 3 Section 2
At Greenbrier West
Monday
Game 1 – No. 4 Webster County d. No. 5 Richwood 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
Game 2 – No. 2 Greenbrier West d. No. 3 Charleston Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-16
Game 3 – No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian vs. No. 4 Webster County 22-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9
Game 4 – No. 3 Charleston Catholic d. No. 5 Richwood 25-23, 25-21, 25-9
Wednesday
Game 5 – Greenbrier West vs. Greater Beckley Christian
Game 6 – Webster County vs. Charleston Catholic
Game 7 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser
Thursday
Game 8 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 9 – If necessary, rematch of Game 8, 8 p.m.