Prep volleyball

Sectional schedules

(Numbers denote seeds)

Class AAA

Region 3 Section 1

At George Washington

Monday

Game 1: No. 5 St. Albans d. No. 4 South Charleston 24-26, 25-23, 25-14, 25-21

Tuesday

Game 2: No. 1 George Washington d. No. 4 St. Albans 25-13, 25-9, 25-13

Game 3: No. 3 Capital d. No. 2 Riverside 27-29, 25-17, 22-25, 26-18, 15-8

Game 4: George Washington d. Capital 25-13, 25-11, 25-12

Game 5: Riverside d. St. Albans 25-19, 25-14, 25-16

Wednesday

Game 6: Riverside vs. Capital (Court 1), late

Game 7: George Washington vs. Game 6 winner (Court 1), late

Game 8: If necessary, repeat Game 7 (Court 1), late

Region 4 Section 2

At Parkersburg

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 1 Parkersburg d. No. 4 Ripley 3-0

Game 2: No. 2 Hurricane d. No. 3 Parkersburg South 3-1

Game 3: Championship, Parkersburg vs. Hurricane, late

Class AA

Region 3 Section 1

At Shady Spring

Monday

No. 4 Nicholas County d. No. 5 Liberty Raleigh 3-0

Wednesday

Game 2: No. 1 Shady Spring d. Nicholas County

Game 3: No. 2 Herbert Hoover d. No. 3 Independence 3-2

Game 4: Championship, No. 1 Shady Spring vs. No. 2 Herbert Hoover, late

Region 4 Section 1

At Point Pleasant

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 5 Poca d. No. 4 Sissonville 3-1

Game 2: No. 2 Winfield d. No. 3 Nitro 3-0

Game 3: No. 1 Point Pleasant d. No. 5 Poca 3-0

Thursday

Game 4: Championship, Winfield vs. Point Pleasant (Gym 1), 6 p.m.

Class A

Region 3 Section 2

At Greenbrier West

Monday

Game 1 – No. 4 Webster County d. No. 5 Richwood 25-21, 25-15, 25-22

Game 2 – No. 2 Greenbrier West d. No. 3 Charleston Catholic 25-15, 25-17, 25-16

Game 3 – No. 1 Greater Beckley Christian vs. No. 4 Webster County 22-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-9

Game 4 – No. 3 Charleston Catholic d. No. 5 Richwood 25-23, 25-21, 25-9

Wednesday

Game 5 – Greenbrier West vs. Greater Beckley Christian

Game 6 – Webster County vs. Charleston Catholic

Game 7 – Game 6 winner vs. Game 5 loser

Thursday

Game 8 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 6 p.m.

Game 9 – If necessary, rematch of Game 8, 8 p.m.