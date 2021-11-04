Seven Kanawha Valley volleyball teams — at least two in each class — have qualified for regional tournament play that will be held statewide on Saturday. The regionals will follow a single-elimination format.
The top two teams in each class of the state’s four regionals qualify for the state tournament, set for Nov. 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
In Class AAA, George Washington, last year’s state runner-up, hosts the Region 3 tournament that begins at 2 p.m. Saturday. The Patriots take on Greenbrier East in one semifinal match, with Capital facing Woodrow Wilson in the other.
The regional finals take place at the conclusion of the semifinals at all sites.
The Region 4 tournament in Class AAA is set for Parkersburg, with semifinal matches also starting at 2 p.m. In the first round, it’s Hurricane against Huntington and Spring Valley against Parkersburg.
In Class AA, Herbert Hoover has made the Region 3 field at Independence, and takes on PikeView at 10 a.m. Saturday in one semifinal. The other semi, also at 10, pits defending state champion Shady Spring against Westside.
The Region 4 tournament in AA will be staged at Winfield, with the host Generals meeting Wayne in a 10 a.m. semifinal. The other has Scott going against Point Pleasant, also at 10.
Winfield earned its spot in the regional by winning Thursday’s Region 4 Section 1 title at Point Pleasant with a four-set victory against the Big Blacks in the finals.
In Class A, Charleston Catholic was the Section 2 tournament runner-up in Region 3, so it meets Section 1 champ Summers County in a regional semifinal at 6 p.m. at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex. In the other regional semifinal, Greenbrier West plays James Monroe.
The Kanawha Valley’s final regional team is Buffalo in Class A Region 4. The Bison also host the regional event on Saturday, with matches starting at 6 p.m.
In the semifinals, Buffalo meets either Ravenswood or Gilmer County. Those two teams met late Thursday in the Section 2 finals to determine the first-round regional matchups. In the other regional semifinal on Saturday, Tolsia plays either Gilmer or Ravenswood.