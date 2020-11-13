Shady Spring’s volleyball team broke its 17-year title drought Friday by sweeping Philip Barbour in straight sets to win the Class AA state volleyball championship at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Tigers hadn’t won a state title since their consecutive championships in 2002 and 2003. It is Shady Spring’s sixth championship in school history. The Tigers were one set away from winning last season’s state title, but Oak Glen came back from a 2-0 deficit in the championship game to shatter Shady Spring’s chances.
After advancing to the semifinal via bye, top-seeded Shady Spring didn’t lose a set in the tournament. The Tigers swept Robert C. Byrd in straight sets in the semifinal before outmatching Philip Barbour in the championship round by set scores of 25-20, 26-24 and 25-22.
Second-seeded Philip Barbour reached the semifinal with a quarterfinal defeat of Herbert Hoover in straight sets (25-18, 25-18 and 25-20). In the semifinal, Philip Barbour defeated defending champion Oak Glen in straight sets (25-23, 25-17 and 25-18) to reach the final.
The three-day tournament concludes Saturday with the Class AAA portion of the event beginning at 10:30 a.m with quarterfinal matches. In the quarterfinals, No. 4 Morgantown will take on No. 5 Bridgeport, while No. 3 Hedgesville faces off against No. 6 Woodrow Wilson. For the semifinals, the winner of the Morgantown-Bridgeport game will take on top-seeded Musselman and the winner of the Hedgesville-Woodrow Wilson game will take on No. 2-seed George Washington.
Both semifinals are scheduled for 2 p.m. and the championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m.