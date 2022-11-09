Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hoover vs Wayne
Herbert Hoover’s Sydney Shamblin (right) spikes the ball over two Wayne defenders in the Huskies’ Class AA state tournament quarterfinal win. Hoover went on to the semifinals, where they were defeated by No. 1 seed Shady Spring in straight sets.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Things looked dire for Herbert Hoover as the Huskies trailed Wayne 2-0 in the best-of-five in the Class AA quarterfinals of the state volleyball tournament Wednesday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

Senior standout Sydney Shamblin, though, and the Huskies wouldn’t let their season end like that as she helped No. 4 seed Hoover win the next three sets to storm all the way back to claim a 3-2 victory over the No. 5-seeded Pioneers by scores of 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10.

