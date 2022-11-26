Shady Spring senior volleyball standout Meg Williams isn’t familiar with Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter. After all, his line from the song “Truckin’” was released more than 50 years ago.
However, one of the most famous phrases in the legendary song may sum up Williams’ high school volleyball career the best:
“Lately it occurs to me,
“What a long strange trip it’s been.”
Williams has traversed the gamut the last four years from freshman phenom to a challenging position change a year later, only to see year three bring the frustration of battling through an early-season knee injury.
Still, through all of the ups and downs, the future Concord Mountain Lion persevered to garner first-team All-State honors all four years, leading her team to four consecutive Class AA state championship matches.
In addition to those accomplishments, Williams has now earned the top honor in the Mountain State as she was named the West Virginia Sports Writers Association Volleyball Player of the Year for 2022.
“Really? Wow! That is definitely surprising, but very exciting. I really didn’t expect that. That is really nice,” Williams said, a bit caught off guard. “I definitely didn’t think my career would go this way, but all of my teammates have helped to make me better. That is what has really helped me to get to this point in my career. I could not have done it without the support that I have had.”
There are plenty of words that can be used to describe the Tigers’ powerful hitter, but “clutch” and “go-to player” are the two that stand out.
Even early in her high school career, Williams thrived in the pressure cooker and refused to shy away from the big moments when her team needed her most.
Her initial noteworthy performance came in the semifinal round of the state tournament her freshman season.
In a five-set barn-burner with perennial Class AA power Philip Barbour, Williams consistently dropped bombs to send the Tigers to the state championship match.
It was the time that her coach, and mother, Kelly Williams, knew her daughter had something special inside.
“Meg came out and had an amazing freshman year, but when I saw her in the state tournament that year, it was the tipping point,” Kelly Williams said. “I could really see the potential that she had in her. It was an eye-opener to see how dedicated she was to winning. She was fearless in those games and she was willing to do whatever it took to win. That was when I realized if she continued to keep working, she would succeed.”
According to Meg Williams, it was also her favorite memory in high school volleyball.
“I remember the rush and the excitement that came from that match. We were actually doing it at that moment,” she recalled. “I remember wanting to win so badly that I had to do whatever I could to help us win.”
Coming off a freshman season where she blasted 437 kills, the young standout was asked to change positions from outside hitter to the middle.
“She wasn’t happy with that decision in the beginning. I remember playing Philip Barbour the first time that year early in the regular season. We had it handed to us and she was in the middle,” Kelly Williams recalled. “She came to me afterwards and said that it wasn’t going to work. ‘This is not something that I think I can do.’ I told her we didn’t have a choice, this had to happen and she would get better.”
Meg Williams brushed off the early frustrations, becoming a crucial cog in Shady’s 2020 state championship run.
“She took that challenge in stride and really worked to get better in the middle. She got more explosive and she worked on her blocking,” Kelly Williams said. “She was determined to get better and she did.”
The biggest mental challenge of her career came a year later when Meg Williams went down with a knee injury in a preseason match and missed a good portion of the regular season.
“I think that was the hardest for her. She came home and said the girls didn’t need her because they were still winning. She had a lull in her confidence because the girls were very successful without Meg,” Kelly Williams said. “It was something that she had to deal with mentally thinking they didn’t need her as much as she thought they needed her.”
Just like the other challenges she faced in her career, Meg Williams overcame the early self doubt. Using it as fuel to get even better, she was named Class AA first-team All-State captain in 2021.
“She is just someone that doesn’t give up easily,” Kelly Williams said. “Meg has goals that she writes down and she strives to reach those goals. She is willing to put in the work to get there. Meg came back from that and maintained the mindset that I just have to keep getting better and get back on the floor.”
This year Shady Spring faced more challenges with graduation taking a toll on the 2021 team, including the loss of All-State setter Kelsie Dangerfield, who now plays at Fairmont State.
Meg Williams closed her career with another stellar season, recording 550 kills. She also served 64 aces, had 136 total blocks, along with 390 digs and 430 serve receptions.
The 131 sets played this year included 62 sets against Class AAA foes, while 70 sets came against eventual state tournament teams.
During her career, Shady Spring always played the top competition in the state.
“I think programs that are trying to get better and make sure everyone gets better, not just one individual, really goes out and plays as many hard teams as they can,” Kelly Williams said. “There is a lot to say for a challenging schedule and trying to get the girls not only to a high point, but push them to their fullest potential.
“It gives the girls a perspective of what they have to do to get better and accomplish their goals. They have to get stronger and faster in order to win those games. They have always been up for the challenge.”
Meg Williams surpassed the 1,000 milestone in three categories for her career with 1,541 kills, 1,123 digs and 1,101 serve receives.
“There have been challenges along the way, but without those challenges I don’t think I would be where I am today,” Meg Williams said.
Sometimes the true essence of a player is best understood from the opposing teams they have battled over the years.
Class AAA Woodrow Wilson has had numerous clashes with Shady Spring the last four seasons. Flying Eagles head coach Bre Rhodes compared Williams to former Woodrow great Bryce Knapp.
Knapp is Rhodes’ sister and was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in West Virginia. She is currently a defensive standout at Fairmont State University and was a first-team selection on the All-Mountain East Conference team this year.
“I always knew [Meg] was going to be a fierce player when we played them. She reminds me of my sister. Meg is an all-around player that knows the game and can read the court,” Rhodes said. “She will definitely be an asset to the team she plays with at the next level.”