Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Meg Williams
Buy Now

Shady Spring senior Meg Williams (3) goes up for a kill against Philip Barbour in the Class AA state championship game on Nov. 10 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

 KAREN AKERS | Lootpress

Philip Barbour and Shady Spring again stood at the top of the Class AA volleyball world in 2022.

Meeting for the third straight year in the AA championship match, the Colts bested the Tiger 3-1 to win back-to-back titles.

Tags