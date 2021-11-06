It was quite a day for Kanawha Valley volleyball teams on Saturday.
Six of them advanced to the state tournament during regional play across West Virginia in all three classes. Among them were George Washington and Hurricane (Class AAA), Winfield and Herbert Hoover (AA) and Buffalo and Charleston Catholic (A).
Qualifying as regional champions as of early Saturday evening were Winfield and Hurricane and, as runners-up, GW and Hoover. Buffalo and Catholic both made the championship matches in regionals being held at their own home courts late Saturday, so they will also advance.
The top two teams in each of the state’s four regionals move on to the state tournament, which is set for Nov. 12-13 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
Hurricane earned its way into the AAA Region 4 title match in Parkersburg by getting past Huntington 25-22, 25-21, 25-14 in the semifinals. Parkersburg edged Spring Valley in the other semifinal in five sets 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 18-25, 15-10.
In the finals, Parkersburg won the first two sets 25-22, 25-20, only to see the Redskins rally and force a fifth set with 25-23, 25-20 victories. In the last set, the Skins eked out a 16-14 decision to complete the comeback.
GW advanced to the Region 3 title match by erasing Greenbrier East 25-11, 25-19, 25-20 in the semifinals, but lost to Woodrow Wilson in the finals. The Flying Eagles dropped the first two sets 25-19, 25-18, then came roaring back to claim the next three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-13.
Another Kanawha Valley, Capital, fell in the semifinals of the AAA Region 3 tournament, losing to Woodrow Wilson 25-19, 25-21, 25-15. The Cougars had a six-point lead at one juncture of the second set.
Winfield earned its shot at the state tournament by beating Wayne and Point Pleasant in the Class AA Region 4 tournament held at Winfield.
In the semifinals, the Generals downed Wayne 25-9, 25-14, 18-25, 25-16 and in the championship match, Winfield swept Point 25-13, 25-21, 25-23. In the other semifinal, Point Pleasant bested Scott 27-25, 25-9, 25-21.
Herbert Hoover didn’t come away with a regional title, but it still advanced to the state tournament by reaching the finals of the AA Region 3 tournament at Independence.
The Huskies fell to defending state champion Shady Spring 25-15, 25-8, 25-12 in the finals after beating PikeView in straight sets in the semifinals. Shady Spring topped Westside 25-13, 25-10, 25-7 in the other semifinal.
In Class A, Catholic qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 2016 by staging its own comeback against Summers County in the Region 3 semifinals at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. After the Irish won the opener of the best-of-five 25-22, they dropped the next two sets to the Bobcats. However, Catholic then posted wins of 26-24 and 15-10 to get to the finals and earn a trip to the state tournament.
Greenbrier West downed James Monroe in the other semifinal in five sets, setting up a title match with the Irish late Saturday.
In the Class A Region 4 event at Buffalo, the Bison eliminated Ravenswood 27-25, 25-21, 25-13 in one semifinal, securing a spot in the title match and a visit to the Charleston Coliseum. In the other semifinal, Gilmer County topped Tolsia in straight sets. The Titans and Bison square off late Saturday in the championship match.
In the state tournament, quarterfinal matches in all three classes are scheduled for 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Friday, with semifinal matches set for 6:30 p.m. Friday in all three divisions.
The finals will be held on a rolling schedule, with the Class A championship starting things off at 9:30 a.m. next Saturday, with the other divisions to follow immediately thereafter.