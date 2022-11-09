Spring Valley put up a good fight in the Class AAA prep volleyball state tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The effort wasn’t enough, though, as the No. 7 Timberwolves (29-12-4) fell to No. 2 Morgantown (27-10-1) in straight sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-19) and were eliminated in the quarterfinal round.
Morgantown moved on to beat No. 3 Hedgesville 3-1 (25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18) in the semifinal.
Morgantown advanced to the Class AAA final against No. 1 Musselman on Thursday at 11 a.m. Musselman downed No. 5 Bridgeport 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-10) in its semifinal matchup.
Spring Valley coach Brooke Heck said her team played well but Morgantown just played better.
“We definitely came in ready to play,” Heck said. “Morgantown was just a great team. A well-deserved team to win. I just feel bad for my seniors. We’ve worked very hard, we’ve had our ups and downs. Towards the end of the season we stepped it up, but today was just not our day, I guess.”
The Timberwolves went down early as Morgantown jumped out to a 13-6 lead early in the first set but Spring Valley fought back, eventually tying the set at 17.
The teams traded blows for the remainder of the set. With the score tied at 23, Morgantown won the next two points to take the set win.
In the second set, Spring Valley hung with Morgantown but eventually the Mohigans pulled away, taking a seven-point lead at one point in the match, and Spring Valley couldn’t come back.
Late in the third set, Morgantown looked to be cruising but Spring Valley made it close pulling within four points to make the score 22-18. The rally was not to be, though, as Morgantown staved off the Timberwolves to win the set and match.
Heck is proud of her team nonetheless.
“I’m very proud of my team,” Heck said. “We weren’t ready to lose but it is what it is. I’m really proud of my team and the way they came out and finished the season.”
Musselman eliminates GW
In a Class AAA quarterfinal between No. 1 Musselman (47-4-2) and No. 8 George Washington (30-17-2), senior outside hitter Ada McCoy had 12 kills to help the Applemen defeat the Patriots in straight sets (25-16, 25-12, 25-8).
“She’s capable of taking over a match and she did,” Musselman coach Shawn Martz said. “She was on fire today and hopefully she continues that. When she puts the ball where she means it, very rarely they’re stopping her.”
Defending champion Musselman advanced to the semifinals against No. 5 Bridgeport, which defeated No. 4 Woodrow Wilson 3-2. The Applemen swept the Indians 3-0 to advance to the championship match against the winner of Morgantown vs. Hedgesville.
For George Washington coach Missy Smith, nothing went well on Wednesday.
“We knew it was going to be tough coming in,” Smith said. “Musselman is a strong squad and they served tough and played well. We didn’t rise up to the challenge. Everything went wrong. I’m disappointed in our effort and I didn’t think we played as hard as we could and all the adjustments that talked about making, we started with and we knew that they would adjust. We never readjusted again.”
The Patriots hung with the Applemen for the first few points in the first set but with the first set tied at 6-6, Musselman outscored GW 19-8 to take the first set 25-16.
It was more of the same in the second set as GW hung with Musselman for the first four points before the Applemen went on a tear, outscoring GW 21-8 to close out the set and take a 2-0 set lead.
Musselman didn’t let up in the third set. With the set tied at five, the Applemen outscored the Patriots 20-3 to cruise into the semifinal round.
“I think it all starts with our serving,” Martz said. “We knew they like to run the middle when they pass. We just knew if we could keep them out of their system with their serves they weren’t going to be able to set the middles very often. We just kept pounding the serves. Our setters and our hitters did a nice job putting the ball away as well.”