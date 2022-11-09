Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Spring Valley put up a good fight in the Class AAA prep volleyball state tournament on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. 

The effort wasn't enough, though, as the No. 7 Timberwolves (29-12-4) fell to No. 2 Morgantown (27-10-1) in straight sets (23-25, 18-25, 19-25) and were eliminated in the quarterfinal round.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

