There will be no Kanawha Valley teams in the 2021 state volleyball tournament after all six qualifiers were eliminated in either the quarterfinals or semifinals Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Buffalo (Class A), Herbert Hoover (AA) and George Washington each made it to the semifinals before bowing out.
Class AA
No. 3 Herbert Hoover had the best shot among Valley teams to reach the championship game. The Huskies downed Robert C. Byrd 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-13) in the quarterfinals and advanced to take on No. 2 Philip Barbour in the semifinal round.
The Huskies (40-13-2) put up a strong fight, taking the Colts to five sets before Philip Barbour (47-7-3) pulled away and won the match 3-2 (25-16, 24-26, 25-16, 23-25, 15-11).
"They never quit," Hoover coach Anita King said. "They were down 14-11 [in the fifth set], we were still fighting, clawing, kicking, scratching. They worked really hard this week."
"I don't think that we played bad, [Hoover] just came out," Philip Barbour coach Heather Halfin said. "They had nothing to lose and they just came out swinging."
Philip Barbour moves on to face Shady Spring on Saturday for the Class AA state title, a rematch of last season's state title game in which Shady won 3-0.
Elsewhere in Class AA, No. 4 Winfield (30-15) fell to No. 5 Oak Glen (24-9) 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-15) in the quarterfinals.
Class AAA
No. 4 George Washington (39-14-1) started its day on the right note as the Patriots downed Woodrow Wilson (38-13-1) 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
The Patriots moved on to face No. 1 Musselman (45-4-2) in the semifinal round but the Applemen, the defending AAA championsm were too much for the Patriots and GW fell 3-1 (24-26, 25-19, 25-12, 25-20).
GW was eliminated by Musselman for the second year in a row as the Applemen downed the Patriots 3-2 in the Class AAA title game last season.
"They never quit," GW coach Missy Smith said of her players. "Against a team like Musselman that continues to come at you, to not quit, that's good for us. That's a big deal. They're a solid program and they're prepared every year."
In order for Mussleman to get to the semifinal, the Applemen had to go through No. 8 Hurricane (29-12-1), which they did, winning in straight sets (25-8, 25-13, 25-11).
On Saturday, Musselman will have a date in the AAA title match with No. 2 Hedgesville (32-6-2), which defeated Morgantown 3-1 (25-12, 28-26, 19-25, 25-18).
Class A
In the quarterfinal round, No. 8 Charleston Catholic (11-13) fell to No. 1 Ritchie County (15-7) 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-10). Ritchie County went on to defeat No. 4 Gilmer County (20-7-2) 3-0 (25-19, 25-10, 25-8) in the semifinal and moves on to the Class A title match.
No. 3 Buffalo (30-7-1) won its quarterfinal match over No. 6 East Hardy (16-10) 3-1 (16-25, 25-22, 25-20, 25-11). However, Buffalo was eliminated by No. 2 Williamstown (26-7-2) in the quarterfinals as the Yellowjackets defeated the Bison 3-0 (25-15, 25-19, 25-12).
Williamstown and Ritchie County face off in the Class A title game on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.