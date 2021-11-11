For three Putnam County schools, the state volleyball tournament is a chance to make up for a missed opportunity.
A year after they qualified for the tournament but were denied the chance to compete due to Putnam County's status on the state's Department of Education COVID-19 map, volleyball teams from Winfield, Hurricane and Buffalo have all again earned berths in the tournament, and this time there's nothing stopping them when the two-day tournament gets underway Friday morning at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
"The best word to use I think is redemption," said Winfield coach Celeste Campbell, whose team will compete in the Class AA portion of the tournament. Buffalo is in the Class A field, while Hurricane qualified in AAA.
"We all said how cool it would be if we all made it back, and here we are," Campbell said. "It says a lot about all the hard work all these programs put in to make it to the state tournament."
"The girls really worked hard to get this opportunity," said Buffalo coach Barry Clendenin. "It's great for the county that these girls get another chance."
Hurricane coach Allison Douglas said the unfortunate way the 2020 season ended provided incentive heading into the 2021 campaign.
"We wanted to prove that we deserved to be there [in 2020] so we worked hard go get back," Douglas said.
After the ruling barring Buffalo, Winfield and Hurricane from competing in the 2020 tournament, family members from the three schools filed a petition with the Kanawha County Circuit Court to allow their teams to play despite their "orange" status on the COVID map. They asked for a temporary restraining order in a bid to delay the start of the tournament.
Circuit Court Judge Carrie Webster denied the petition and the 2020 tournament went on as scheduled, minus the three Putnam schools and teams from Wood County that had also qualified but were in the wrong shade on the COVID map.
Three other Kanawha Valley schools -- Charleston Catholic (Class A), Herbert Hoover (AA) and George Washington (AAA) -- have also qualified for the two-day, single-elimination tournament. Friday's quarterfinals and semifinals will be played concurrently on adjacent courts, with morning and afternoon sessions, and Saturday's championships are set for center court at the CCCC, starting with Class A at 9:30 a.m.
CLASS A
n Buffalo (29-6-1) is the No. 3 seed in the small-school division and will face No. 6 East Hardy (16-9) in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon after the completion of the match between No. 2 Williamstown (24-7-2) and No. 7 Moorefield (21-22), which is scheduled for a 1:30 start.
The Bison qualified as the Region 4 tournament runner-up (top two teams from each region advance to the state tournament). Buffalo is led by junior Chloe Hale, who recorded more than 400 kills this season.
"She's an exceptional athlete all the way around," Clendenin said of Hale. "She's also one of our top servers and one of our best back-row defenders."
n Charleston Catholic (11-12) enters as the No. 8 seed and takes on top-seeded Ritchie County (13-7) Friday morning after the completion of the quarterfinal match between No. 4 Gilmer County (19-6-2) and No. 5 Greenbrier West (24-8), which is scheduled for an 8:30 a.m. start.
The Irish, making their first appearance in the state tournament since 2016, are led by senior middle hitter Chloe Clark.
"She's a powerhouse," Catholic coach Hannah King said of Clark. "She has a great swing and is a great server."
CLASS AA
n Herbert Hoover (39-12-2) is the No. 3 seed in Class AA and will face No. 6 Robert C. Byrd (23-15) in the quarterfinals Friday afternoon after the completion of the match between No. 2 Philip Barbour (46-7-2) and No. 7 Point Pleasant (21-15), which is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
The Hoover-Byrd showdown will be a rematch of the 2020 quarterfinals, when RCB defeated the Huskies in straight sets.
"That was the first time that group was in the state tournament. They had some nerves and it really showed," Hoover coach Anita King said. "This year, we're more confident and we return most of that team, so they're hoping to return the favor."
The Huskies are led by junior Sydney Shamblin, who already has a state title under her belt as a member of Hoover's state-championship softball team last spring.
n Winfield (30-13) is AA's No. 4 seed and will face No. 5 Oak Glen (21-8) when the tournament tips off at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
After missing out on the 2020 tournament due to the COVID map, Campbell toughened up the Generals' 2021 schedule.
"We tried to schedule up and face better competition," Campbell said. "Eleven of our losses were to triple-A teams this year."
Winfield is led by junior Hayley Hovious, whom Campbell described as a dominant outside hitter.
"She can also serve, pass, defend ... she never leaves the floor," Campbell said of Hovious. "She's a very gifted player and a great teammate."
CLASS AAA
n No. 4 seed George Washington (38-13-1) and No. 5 Woodrow Wilson (38-12-1) also have an early 8:30 a.m. quarterfinal date, and the teams are very familiar with each other.
They met four times during the regular season, with each team winning twice. They then squared off in the Region 4 championship match, where Woodrow prevailed in five sets, taking the final game by a 15-13 score.
"We've been back and forth all season," said GW coach Missy Smith, who led the Patriots to a runner-up finish in 2020 and a Class AAA title in 2019. That's the most recent of GW's seven volleyball state championships, dating back to 1981, when the Patriots defeated ... Woodrow Wilson in the finals.
"Woodrow is an aggressive blocking team that likes to slow you down at the net," Smith said of the Flying Eagles.
Smith said GW's top players are all seniors -- outside hitter Molly Grimm, middle hitter Faith Smith and setter Ella Hall.
n As the No. 8 seed in AAA, Hurricane (29-11-1) has the unenviable task of taking on top-seeded defending state champion Musselman (43-4-2) Friday morning, playing after the completion of the GW-Woodrow Wilson match.
The Redskins, who lost just one senior from last year's team, are led by front-line senior Kantley McKown and junior setter Maggie Dickerson.
On the other side of the AAA bracket Friday afternoon, No. 2 Hedgesville (30-6-2) faces No. 7 Bridgeport (32-8) at 1:30 p.m., followed by No. 3 Morgantown (34-16) vs. No. 6 Parkersburg (34-16).