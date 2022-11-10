Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Buffalo’s volleyball team had one of the most successful seasons in program history.

The Bison (45-7) set a school record for wins in a season on their way to making the first state Class A finals appearance in program history.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags