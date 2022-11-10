Buffalo’s volleyball team had one of the most successful seasons in program history.
The Bison (45-7) set a school record for wins in a season on their way to making the first state Class A finals appearance in program history.
A state title was not to be for No. 2-seeded Buffalo on Thursday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center as No. 1 Williamstown (38-7) dominated to earn a sweep (25-14, 25-7, 25-15) over the Bison for their second Class A state championship in a row.
It was a defensive clinic on the part of the Yellowjackets as they allowed just six Buffalo service points.
Despite the loss, Buffalo coach Barry Clendenin said this season's team was one for the ages.
“Absolutely,” Clendenin said when asked if he thought it was the best volleyball team Buffalo has ever had. “First time in school history we made the state finals, we set a record for wins in a season, a lot of positive things around the program. I couldn't be more proud of the way they played all season long. To accomplish what they have this season has just been amazing."
Williamstown coach Rachelle Cole reflected on the fifth volleyball championship in Yellowjackets history and fourth with her at the helm.
“It was kind of unbelievable but we worked super-hard all year,” Cole said. “We returned a lot of people that started for us last year. We lost four really good seniors last year. We have four really good seniors this year. They’ve just worked really hard all year to stay focused and excited and they wanted a chance to come back to this floor and play and they got that and we came out on top.”
Both coaches said the difference in experience between the teams played a factor in the result.
“I think [experience] did definitely have something to do with it,” Cole said. “They achieved the goal to get here and now they’re here so I said 'Leave nothing behind and don’t regret anything.' They gave it everything they had.”
“Williamstown, the experience they have, they brought back multiple starters from last year’s state championship team,” Clendenin said. “A lot of my girls this is the first year of varsity for some of them. So many parts we were unsure of that we put together and today we had an off day.”
Senior Payton Woodard had 14 kills and junior Claire Strobl tallied 15 kills for the Yellowjackets. Sophomore Kyndra Johnson had 34 assists.
Senior Chole Hale had 10 kills in her final game with the Bison.
Williamstown was dominant for the entirety of the match. The Yellowjackets jumped out to a 10-3 lead in the first set and never looked back.
The second set was one of the most lopsided sets for Buffalo all season as Williamstown was the first Class A team to beat the Bison this year. The Yellowjackets took an early 6-3 lead and scored16 of the final 19 points in the set.
The third set was all Williamstown as the set ended with libero Nora Boggess hitting the ball out of bounds and the celebration was on for Williamstown.
"I think that we just really focused on playing our game," Cole said about her team's strategy for Buffalo. "We definitely tried to be assertive and aggressive with our hitting and we just felt like if we just focused on what we knew we could do that we would be alright."
Philip Barbour repeats in Class AA
No. 2-seeded Philip Barbour flexed its muscles as defending state champion with a 3-1 (25-20, 25-18, 24-26, 25-22) win over No. 1 Shady Spring for the Colts' second Class AA title in a row.
It was the only match of the day that went more than three sets as Philip Barbour (56-3-1) took a 2-0 set lead before Shady Spring (52-5-1) stormed back to win the third set with the championship on the line.
In the fourth set, Shady Spring took a 12-3 lead and it looked like the Tigers were going to force a fifth set.
The tables turned in favor of Philip Barbour from there as the Colts mounted a big comeback and edged the Tigers to win the state title.
Philip Barbour coach Heather Halfin wasn't sure what changed for the Colts before the comeback.
"I don't know," Halfin said. "I called a timeout and I said 'We have to get the momentum back.' They had all the momentum going into that game after they won that last set. So we just needed to get out momentum back and that's what we did."
Musselman wins third straight in AAA
No. 1-seeded Musselman has a reputation for being a Class AAA volleyball powerhouse and the Applemen (40-9-1) showed why as they swept No. 2 Morgantown (25-23, 25-14, 25-14) to win their third championship in a row.
Morgantown (29-11-1) had no answers as Musselman did not lose a set in the state tournament.
Musselman coach Shawn Martz talked about his team -- especially his seniors, the first group from Musselman to win three titles in a row.
"I've been coaching this group of seniors since they were 10 years old," Martz said. "It's just great to see them finish their career on a high note. They deserve it. This whole group worked extremely hard. They did things the right way."
It was a bit of a reunion for Martz and Morgantown coach Erica Manor, who was 2008 West Virginia volleyball state Player of the Year for Musselman under Martz and was a Musselman assistant coach under Martz.
"It's bittersweet," Martz said. "I was in a no-lose situation today. Either my girls were going to win or my girl, Erica, was going to win. I'm proud of her to get this far."