WINFIELD — Playing for a ticket to next week’s state volleyball tournament, both the Winfield Generals and the Wayne Pioneers won thrilling contests in their Class AA Region 4 semifinal matches to advance to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday at Winfield High School.
In the championship match, the Pioneers outlasted the Generals to win the regional crown in a hard-fought 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 28-26 and 15-12 tiebreaker victory.
As for the semifinals, the Pioneers (34-14), were cruising along with the Nitro Wildcats, leading in sets 2-0 when Kaliah Merritt, a strong net presence, went down with a knee injury. Nitro was able to take advantage of Wayne’s temporary drop in confidence winning the third set 25-21.
“It was crazy. We had to change rotation and get it sorted out. But we got back on track and these girls just picked it back up,” said Pioneer coach Kevin Maynard. “You worry and worry about these things [injuries] and it does take a little time to recover from them. So anyway, we are excited to get the win.”
Sophomore Addie Adkins and junior Gabby Elliott rallied their team to put away the Wildcats 25-12 in the final set.
“It felt really good to know that we can pull together as a team. We were doing it for her [Merritt]. So now we gotta be ready to play in the states,” said Elliott on the injury to her teammate.
“At the beginning of the last set we came out rather slow but Coach Maynard just pushed us and encouraged us to play better,” added Adkins.
The other side of the bracket proved to be a thriller as Winfield earned its state tourney ticket in a fierce see-saw affair with Scott, with nearly every point highly contested. Winfield and Scott had previously met back in early September with the Generals coming out on top in two close sets.
The Generals reeled off six consecutive points early on to hold off the Skyhawks in the first set 25-19. However, Scott rode the momentum of winning the second set 25-22 to also earn the third set at 25-17.
With their backs against the wall, the Generals used several aces at key points in the fourth set to take it 25-22, setting up the nail-biting tiebreaker. Winfield would persevere 15-7 in front of a loud and large home crowd.
On the loss to Wayne in the championship match, Generals coach Celeste Campbell stated, “It’s always disappointing to lose but they fought. At the end of the day, well, they beat us way more earlier in the season. There’s nothing to be ashamed about. We’re still going to states and we are still proud of them.
“They gave 100%. That’s all we can ask. But we still need to tighten up a few technical things. We’ll be ready to go.”