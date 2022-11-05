Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WaynEWinfieldVolley
Wayne players and coaches pose with the regional trophy after defeating Winfield Saturday at Winfield High School.

 JOEY JOHNSON | For the Gazette-Mail

WINFIELD — Playing for a ticket to next week’s state volleyball tournament, both the Winfield Generals and the Wayne Pioneers won thrilling contests in their Class AA Region 4 semifinal matches to advance to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday at Winfield High School.

In the championship match, the Pioneers outlasted the Generals to win the regional crown in a hard-fought 25-22, 24-26, 21-25, 28-26 and 15-12 tiebreaker victory.

