Winfield senior volleyball player Esten Clay has an eventful couple of days on her calendar this week.
On Friday, the libero will help lead the Generals into the Class AA state volleyball tournament, where Winfield is one of the final eight in West Virginia. On Thursday, she celebrated the step she’ll take after the prep volleyball season concludes. Clay signed her letter of intent to play at Division I UNC Charlotte.
This move has been in the cards for a while for Clay, who will graduate from Winfield at the end of the semester and enroll at Charlotte for the spring. She committed to the 49ers as a sophomore.
“The coaches and the campus, I loved everything about them,” she said. “The location is perfect. The campus felt like a home away from home and the coaching staff is amazing.”
Being committed that long has plenty of advantages, Clay said. For one, the pressure of finding a college to play for vanishes much earlier than for some prospects. After that, the pressure comes from living up to the expectations of the offer.
It also allows the relationship between player and college to blossom. Clay has participated in numerous volleyball camps at Charlotte, so she knows the expectations of the coaching staff and already has a decent grasp of the system she’s entering.
“I feel it’s been really good for me to get to know them before I come,” she said. “It just gives me that much more confidence in my decision.”
Familiarity will only benefit her, Winfield volleyball coach Todd Higginbotham said.
“The big thing with her is that she’s getting the direction through those camps,” Higginbotham said, “what they’re expecting from her when she gets there. That’s going to be a big plus for her because she’s ahead of the game, not like some player coming off the street who hasn’t been there.”
The thrill Clay felt Thursday with finally signing her name to her letter of intent now takes a back seat to the thrill she’ll experience Friday when the Generals begin the state tournament against Philip Barbour.
“It feels awesome,” she said. “It’s definitely exciting. I’m excited for the next step, but also for [Friday], to have that opportunity to hopefully play for a state championship.”