Wirt County added to its volleyball legacy by sweeping East Hardy in straight sets in the Class A state championship match Thursday night at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
The Tigers, the defending champions, have now won 13 state titles, the most of any program in West Virginia high school volleyball history.
After defeating Summers County in the semifinals, top-seeded Wirt County dominated the championship match against No. 2 East Hardy, winning by set scores of 25-14, 25-15 and 25-8.
Wirt County advanced to the finals by defeating No. 4 seed Summers County 3-1 (26-28, 25-23, 25-18, 25-20) in the semifinals. East Hardy defeated No. 3 Moorefield in straight sets (25-15, 25-23, 25-21) in the other semifinal.
Both Wirt County and East Hardy advanced to the semifinals via byes in the quarterfinals after state qualifiers Buffalo, Parkersburg Catholic and Williamstown were ruled ineligible by the Secondary School Activities Commission due to the color-coded COVID-19 map, which designated Putnam and Wood counties “orange” on the risk-assessment map.
The only quarterfinal match to be played saw Summers County defeat No. 5 seed Greenbrier West 3-1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21).
The three-day tournament continues Friday with the Class AA portion of the event. Shady Spring received the top seed and has a bye through to the semifinals, where the Tigers will face the winner of the 9 a.m. quarterfinal match between No. 4 seed Robert C. Byrd and No. 5 Herbert Hoover. The other quarterfinals will pit No. 2 Philip Barbour vs. No. 7 Weir and No. 3 Oak Glen vs. No. 6 Pleasant.
The Class AA championship match is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
The Class AAA portion of the tournament is scheduled for Saturday.