St. Albans' Moses Eads (top), competing in the 132-pound division against Parkersburg South's Ryan Martin at the WSAZ Invitational Wrestling Saturday in Huntington, was injured and did not advance to the finals.
HUNTINGTON – The Kanawha Valley and Putnam County areas had just one chance for a championship Saturday night in the 44th annual WSAZ Invitational wrestling tournament at Mountain Health Arena.
Zach Holstion from Riverside had a match against Robert Shockey of Parkersburg South for the crown at 170 pounds. Championship results were not available at press time. (For finals results, visit wvgazettemail.com.)
Holstion advanced with wins over Michael Kruzel of East Fairmont (5-0 decision) and Josh Kelly of Staunton River (pin, 1:45).
Point Pleasant had the overall and Class AA lead with 188 points going into the championship round. The Big Blacks had three in the finals.
Woodrow Wilson had the Class AAA lead with 176.5 points to 171.5 for Parkersburg South, the defending West Virginia Class AAA state champion. The Flying Eagles had three in the finals and the Patriots two.
Moses Eads, who is from St. Albans and was top seed at 132, did not participate in the quarterfinals and went out on injury default.
Kanawha/Putnam wrestlers who placed were determined Saturday night in placement matches.
106, Jojo High, Sissonville; Ben McComas, George Washington.
113, Jonathan Pauley, Herbert Hoover.
120, Austin High, Sissonville.
126, Ethan Spencer, George Washington.
138, Kaleb Ramirez, Riverside.
145, Colton Spradling, St. Albans.
160, Gavin Legg, Winfield.
182, Elijah Edge, St. Albans.
195, Tate Britton, Sissonville.
220, Zander Huffman, Winfield; Jarron Allen, St. Albans; Scott Worstell, Nitro.
285, Mason Atkinson, Herbert Hoover.
Ripley had a big lead in middle school standings with 236 points to 210 for Mountaineer. The Vikings had seven wrestlers going for titles.