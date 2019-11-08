The last step toward a berth in the state tournament comes Saturday for prep volleyball teams across West Virginia, and a number of Kanawha County programs remain in the mix.
Regional tournaments will be held throughout the state Saturday. The top two teams in each region advance to next weekend’s state tournament in the Charleston Coliseum.
In Class AAA, there’s a chance that half the state bracket could be Mountain State Athletic Conference teams. In Region 3, to be held at 6 p.m. at Woodrow Wilson High in Beckley, George Washington opens the regional tournament against Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson plays St. Albans.
At Parkersburg High in Region 4, that 6 p.m. slate starts with Cabell Midland versus Parkersburg and Spring Valley against Parkersburg South.
Winfield remains alive in the Class AA Region 4 championships, to be held at 2 p.m. at Man High. The Generals play Scott to start that schedule, while Point Pleasant matches up against Chapmanville.
In Class A, Charleston Catholic hosts the Region 3 championship at 10 a.m. at its athletic complex. The Irish play Greater Beckley Christian in their first match, while Greenbrier West takes on Richwood. In Region 4, Buffalo heads to Ravenswood for a 10 a.m. competition. The Bison play Parkersburg Catholic, while Sherman plays Wirt County in the other side of the bracket.
The state tournament begins at 8:30 a.m. Friday with morning and evening sessions. The state finals in each class begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.