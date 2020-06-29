The Kanawha Southern Volleyball Officials Board will be holding a training class for anyone interested in officiating middle school and high school volleyball.
The class starts July 13 and will be held at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Complex. Anyone interested please call or text Steve Joseph at 304-545-1541.
•••
MARSHALL ATHLETICS: Marshall Athletics has canceled the remainder of its summer sports camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced Monday.
Refunds for those camps will be processed by the method of payment. Payments made by credit card will show as a credit on the card. Checks will be processed for those who paid by check. Please allow up to four weeks for processing.
•••
WVU ROWING: Eight members of the WVU team were honored by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association (CRCA) as Scholar-Athletes for 2020.
Seniors Madisyn Lee (public administration (graduate))/criminology (undergrad)) and Lize Morris (nursing); junior Cassia Busch (animal & nutritional sciences); and sophomores Megan Casner (animal & nutritional sciences), Ashley Dibling (aerospace & mechanical engineering), Nicole Dibling (aerospace & mechanical engineering), Megan Present (finance) and Emma Toy (criminology) were recipients of this year’s Scholar-Athlete Award.