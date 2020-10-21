Poca and Herbert Hoover found out Wednesday that they have both received football forfeit victories from Scott for their respective games against the Skyhawks on Friday and Tuesday.
Scott cited a low number of available players as the reason for the forfeits, which were already posted on the SSAC website Wednesday.
Poca’s record thus moves to 4-1 and Hoover’s to 3-1. Currently, the Dots’ next game is Oct. 30 at home versus Hoover and the Huskies travel to Moorefield Friday.
nnn
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Prep cross country runners throughout West Virginia take one step closer to next week’s state championships by competing Thursday in their respective regional championship races.
In Thursday’s races, regions with 1-5 teams qualify two teams for the state meet. Regions with 6-9 teams qualify three and regions with 10 or more qualify four. Each region also will qualify 20 percent of the individual contestants in each race.
The state meet will be held Oct. 31 at Cabell Midland High School.
nnn
PREP SOFTBALL: St. Albans senior Kendall Stoffel has committed to play at West Virginia Wesleyan. Stoffel was a Class AAA All-State first-team pick as a sophomore, going 10-5 in the pitcher’s circle with a 2.75 earned run average, while batting .400 with five home runs and 31 RBIs.
nnn
WVU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Mountaineer standouts Kysre Gondrezick and Kari Niblack were named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, the league announced Wednesday.
Gondrezick led WVU in scoring last season at 15.3 points per game, and also dished out 82 assists. Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks last season.