Gracie Payne, an All-State outfielder at St. Albans, has given a verbal commitment to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and play softball. She made the announcement Saturday on Twitter.
Payne, who will be a senior this coming school year, was selected to the Class AAA All-State second team as a sophomore. Softball and all spring sports were canceled last season due to COVID-19.
•••
PREP GOLF: George Washington won the team title and the Patriots’ Anderson Goldman tied for medalist honors Friday in the Callaway Junior Tour event at Bel Meadow Golf Course in Mount Clare in Harrison County.
The Patriots led the 20-school field with a score of 233 at the par-72 course, good enough for a nine-shot margin over Linsly and Cabell Midland (242). Goldman and Brooke’s Ryan Bilby each fired a 1-under 71 to share the day’s best score. Cameron Jarvis of Cabell Midland had a 72 for third.