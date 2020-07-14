West Virginia State women’s tennis player Kierstin Hensley was selected as a nominee for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award on Tuesday afternoon.
The award recognizes outstanding female student-athletes for a combination of academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service, and leadership.
Hensley is a three-time All-Mountain East Conference first-team selection and was ranked No. 12 in women’s singles, the highest-ever ranking for a women’s tennis player in the MEC, by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
She graduated in May of 2020 from WVSU with a perfect 4.0 grade-point average.
n Women’s soccer player Rylee Foster and rifle team member Milica Babic are West Virginia University’s nominees for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award.
Foster, a Cambridge, Ontario, native, finished out her college career as one of the best goalkeepers in WVU history. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 first team.
Babic, a native of Belgrade, Serbia, finished off her four-year career at WVU in 2019-20 and was named to the All-GARC Air Rifle and Combined Score first teams and Smallbore second team. She was named to the Academic All-Big 12 at-large first team.
YOUTH GOLF: With the Secondary School Activities Commission delaying the start of prep golf season until Aug. 18, the West Virginia Golf Association had to reshuffle the dates for its upcoming Callaway Junior Tour high school series.
The event at Bel Meadow Golf Club is now set for Aug. 21, the event at Oglebay Resort’s Jones Course is rescheduled for Aug. 24 and the Capital City Classic at Edgewood Country Club is Sept. 3.
The Parkersburg Country Club Invitational had to be canceled.