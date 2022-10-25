BECKLEY — It took 12 years for a Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 team to break George Washington’s hold on the Region 3 title.
It took Greenbrier East’s Chase Mizia 12 yards to end it.
Mizia’s goal came after the game went to a shootout after two scoreless 10-minute golden goal overtimes could not settle the score and gave the Spartans the deciding goal after George Washington had missed twice in a 3-3 (4-2 shootout) classic.
It was the first time a Section 2 team has beaten George Washington since Woodrow Wilson won the state title in 2010 and it is the first-ever state tournament berth for Greenbrier East (19-2-1).
The Spartans earned the top seed in Class AAA and will face No. 4 Wheeling Park in the state tournament at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley. No. 3 Spring Mills will face No. 2 Hurricane 30 minutes after.
“I just walked up there confident I was going to put it in the back of the net,” Mizia said of his goal. “I picked a spot, hit it there and we won.”
Indeed, the Spartans did, to the delight of a large throng of fans who made the trip to Beckley to see the historic moment.
“We didn’t have anything to lose,” said Spartans leader Adam Seams, who had an important equalizing goal in the first half after the Patriots had taken a 1-0 lead. “They had a long streak to lose, and they had already beaten us. It’s special for us, especially being the first time the men’s team has made the state tournament.”
“For me it is indescribable,” Greenbrier East coach Lucas Lemine said. “The joy that these players exude after the game, for the community and for members of the administration that were here and were just as excited as the student section and the parents, it just means everything. It is just an incredible feeling.”
For a brief time in the second half, it did not look like the Spartans would need two overtimes and a shootout to decide it. In the space of 21 seconds, with over half the second half gone, back-to-back goals by Peter Furlong and Mizia gave the Spartans what felt like a comfortable lead.
It would not be that easy.
Michael Luechauer, who had all three of the Patriots' regulation goals, scored twice in 1 minute, 47 seconds, the equalizer coming with 5:20 remaining.
George Washington coach Erik Engle was hoping the late comeback would give his team a motivational edge in the overtime and shootout.
“It was proud as I could be that they were down 3-1 and still were able to get it equalized and go to overtime,” he said. “They did not give up. I was proud of how they played and their heart. Greenbrier East played a great game, they had a great game plan. They executed.”
George Washington had a couple of real scoring chances in the first overtime, especially one on a penalty kick from George Washington senior Aiden Holbert. But keeper Joe Cochran came away with a diving stop to keep the Spartans alive. He called it his top save to date.
In the overtime it became a kick-for-kick battle. The first to blink would more than likely be eliminated.
George Washington’s Luechauer stepped up first and converted, and he was answered by Luke Dolin of Greenbrier East. Wes Goodwin then made his shot, but Andrew Beverage of Greenbrier East was able to equal that.
The break came on shot 3 when Caleb Carney’s shot sailed high over the goal for GW. That brought up Dawson Trusty, who nailed his shot.
When George Washington’s Mckabe Allara’s shot was doinked off the left net post, that set up Mizia for his second goal of the game and put Greenbrier East into the state tournament for the first time in school history.
It was the only loss of the season for GW (19-1-3), which had tied with Wheeling Park, Charleston Catholic and Woodrow Wilson this season.
Greenbrier East avenged an earlier loss to GW (3-0). Its only other loss was to Charleston Catholic.