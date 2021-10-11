The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Boys soccer leaders

Records

George Washington 15-1-1 
Hurricane 14-4-1 
Herbert Hoover 13-2-2 
South Charleston 9-5-3 
Sissonville 8-7-2 
Capital 7-5-4 
Charleston Catholic7-3-2 
Poca 6-4-3 
St. Albans 6-6-2 
Winfield 5-5-4 
Riverside 4-10-1 
Nitro 2-9-3 

Goals

Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 34 
CJ Knapper, SC 28 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover 28 
Nick Ihnat, GW 27 
Jacob Farley, Poca 23 
Chase Hudson, Capital 21 
Gabe Rudge, St. Albans 21 
Sully Groom, Catholic 19 
Nate Kirk, Hurricane 15 
Trevor Rager, Hoover 14 
Joe Acevedo. Hurricane 13 
Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 13 
Jack Williams, GW 13 
Kelan Swan, Catholic 12 
Elliott Chandler, Hoover 11 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 10 
McKabe Allara, SC 10 
Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 
Austin Thorton, Winfield 
Aaron Verno, Winfield 

Brandon Redden, Hurricane 

Rylan Morehead, GW 

Assists

Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 20 
Levi Paxton, Hoover 18 
Kelan Swan, Catholic 17 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 15 
Rylan Morehead, GW 15 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover 12 
McKabe Allara, SC 12 
Jack Williams, GW 
Jordan Garlow, Poca 
Nick Ihnat, GW 
Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 
Caleb Carney, GW 
Trevor Rager, Hoover 
Sam Delgra, Catholic 

Shutouts

Grayson Maddox, Hurricane 
Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 
Nick Price, Hurricane 
Gabe Deel, Hoover 
Dawson Lunsford, GW 
Brayden Scott, Capital 
Joe Starcher, Poca 
John Patnoe, Catholic 
Nick Lanham, Winfield 
Anthony Moles, SC2

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. 

