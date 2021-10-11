Boys prep soccer statistics Oct 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys soccer leadersRecordsGeorge Washington 15-1-1 Hurricane 14-4-1 Herbert Hoover 13-2-2 South Charleston 9-5-3 Sissonville 8-7-2 Capital 7-5-4 Charleston Catholic7-3-2 Poca 6-4-3 St. Albans 6-6-2 Winfield 5-5-4 Riverside 4-10-1 Nitro 2-9-3 GoalsJaxson Haynes, Sissonville 34 CJ Knapper, SC 28 Bryson Beaver, Hoover 28 Nick Ihnat, GW 27 Jacob Farley, Poca 23 Chase Hudson, Capital 21 Gabe Rudge, St. Albans 21 Sully Groom, Catholic 19 Nate Kirk, Hurricane 15 Trevor Rager, Hoover 14 Joe Acevedo. Hurricane 13 Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 13 Jack Williams, GW 13 Kelan Swan, Catholic 12 Elliott Chandler, Hoover 11 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 10 McKabe Allara, SC 10 Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 Austin Thorton, Winfield 9 Aaron Verno, Winfield 9 Brandon Redden, Hurricane 8 Rylan Morehead, GW 8 AssistsJaxson Haynes, Sissonville 20 Levi Paxton, Hoover 18 Kelan Swan, Catholic 17 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 15 Rylan Morehead, GW 15 Bryson Beaver, Hoover 12 McKabe Allara, SC 12 Jack Williams, GW 9 Jordan Garlow, Poca 9 Nick Ihnat, GW 8 Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 8 Caleb Carney, GW 8 Trevor Rager, Hoover 8 Sam Delgra, Catholic 8 ShutoutsGrayson Maddox, Hurricane 6 Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 5 Nick Price, Hurricane 4 Gabe Deel, Hoover 4 Dawson Lunsford, GW 4 Brayden Scott, Capital 4 Joe Starcher, Poca 4 John Patnoe, Catholic 3 Nick Lanham, Winfield 3 Anthony Moles, SC2Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gw St. Albans Politics Nick Ihnat Trevor Rager Kelan Swan Nate Kirk Ryan Simpson Trending Now Articles ArticlesMeet the 4 who will likely get to decide whether charter schools open in WVBoone County school system reaches agreement with feds in civil rights caseStatehouse Beat: Justice's cringe-worthy outburstGreg Stone: How will Charleston's story end?WVU football commentary: Mountaineer offense continues to sputterLogan County teen beats COVID-19, crowned as homecoming queenGreer statue honors legacy of one of Marshall, Huntington’s greatsBook by key figure in 1979 'Pot Plane Crash' lands in CharlestonJustice continues to send mixed message as WV COVID-19 death toll nears 4,000Amy Goodwin: The most complex problem Charleston faces (Opinion) Upcoming Events