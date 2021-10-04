Boys prep soccer statistics Oct 4, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys soccer leadersRecordsGeorge Washington 12-1-1 Hurricane 12-4-0 Herbert Hoover 10-2-2 South Charleston 8-5-2 Sissonville 7-6-2 Capital 7-5-3 Charleston Catholic 7-3-2 Poca 6-4-3 St. Albans 6-6-2 Winfield 5-5-4 Riverside 4-10-1 Nitro 2-9-3 GoalsJaxson Haynes, Sissonville 29 CJ Knapper, SC 28 Bryson Beaver, Hoover25 Jacob Farley, Poca 23 Nick Ihnat, GW 23 Chase Hudson, Capital 20 Gabe Rudge, St. Albans18 Nate Kirk, Hurricane 15 Jack Williams, GW 13 Sully Groom, Catholic 13 Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 12 Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 12 Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 McKabe Allara, SC 10 Trevor Rager, Hoover 10 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 9 Eliott Chandler, Hoover 9 Brandon Redden, Hurricane 8 Aaron Verno, Winfield 8 Kelan Swan, Catholic 7 Austin Thorton, Winfield 7 Isaac Risk, Capital 7 AssistsJaxson Haynes, Sissonville 20 Levi Paxton, Hoover 16 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 13 Rylan Morehead, GW 13 McKabe Allara, SC 12 Kelan Swan, Catholic 10 Jonny Garlow, Poca 9 Bryson Beaver, Hoover9CJ Knapper, SC8 Nick Ihnat, GW8Jonny Garlow, Poca7Jack Williams, GW 7 Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 7 Alec Ellis, GW 7 Isaac Risk, Capital 7 ShutoutsGrayson Maddox, Hurricane 5 Dawson Lundsford, GW 4 Joe Starcher, Poca 4 John Patnoe, Catholic 3 Nick Lanham, Winfield 3 Brayden Scott, Capital 3 Nick Price, Hurricane 3 Gabe Deel, Hoover 3 Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 3 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesQuidditch Cup organizers say they'll no longer consider WV over transgender banOfficials flip switch on West Virginia’s largest nonprofit solar installationStatehouse Beat: Justice shows his small side (again)Justice declares vaccine incentive sweepstakes 'super success': CDC numbers say otherwiseEarly bird gets the first Dirty Birds tattooWVU football: First-half defensive problems put Mountaineers in a hole vs. Texas TechSouthern WV residents struggling with addiction find 'Brighter Futures'Ben Fields: The great contradiction of getting "LuLaRich" (Opinion)Greenbrier County does what Justice won't, mandate masksFacebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage Upcoming Events