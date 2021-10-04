The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Boys soccer leaders

Records

George Washington 12-1-1 
Hurricane 12-4-0 
Herbert Hoover 10-2-2 
South Charleston 8-5-2 
Sissonville 7-6-2 
Capital 7-5-3 
Charleston Catholic 7-3-2 
Poca 6-4-3 
St. Albans 6-6-2 
Winfield 5-5-4 
Riverside 4-10-1 
Nitro 2-9-3 

Goals

Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 29 
CJ Knapper, SC 28 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover25 
Jacob Farley, Poca 23 
Nick Ihnat, GW 23 
Chase Hudson, Capital 20 
Gabe Rudge, St. Albans18 
Nate Kirk, Hurricane 15 
Jack Williams, GW 13 
Sully Groom, Catholic 13 
Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 12 
Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 12 
Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 
McKabe Allara, SC 10 
Trevor Rager, Hoover 10 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 
Eliott Chandler, Hoover 
Brandon Redden, Hurricane 
Aaron Verno, Winfield 
Kelan Swan, Catholic 
Austin Thorton, Winfield 
Isaac Risk, Capital 

Assists

Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 20 
Levi Paxton, Hoover 16 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 13 
Rylan Morehead, GW 13 
McKabe Allara, SC 12 
Kelan Swan, Catholic 10 
Jonny Garlow, Poca 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover9
CJ Knapper, SC
Nick Ihnat, GW8
Jonny Garlow, Poca7
Jack Williams, GW 
Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 
Alec Ellis, GW 
Isaac Risk, Capital 

Shutouts

Grayson Maddox, Hurricane 
Dawson Lundsford, GW 
Joe Starcher, Poca 
John Patnoe, Catholic 
Nick Lanham, Winfield 
Brayden Scott, Capital 
Nick Price, Hurricane 
Gabe Deel, Hoover 
Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. 