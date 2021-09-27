The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Boys soccer leaders

Records

George Washington 10-1-1 
Hurricane 10-3-0 
South Charleston 8-5-1 
Herbert Hoover 7-2-1 
St. Albans 6-6-0 
Capital 6-4-2 
Charleston Catholic 6-4-2 
Sissonville 6-4-2 
Poca 5-4-2 
Winfield 5-4-3 
Riverside 3-7-1 
Nitro 1-6-3 

Goals

CJ Knapper, SC 28 
Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 22 
Nick Ihnat, GW 20 
Chase Hudson, Captial 17 
Jacob Farley, Poca 17 
Gabe Rudge, St. Albans 15 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover 14 
Jack Williams. GW 11 
Joe Acevedo, Hurricane11 
Sully Groom, Catholic 11 
Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 10 
Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 
Nate Kirk, Hurricane 10 
McKabe Allara, SC 
Aaron Verno, Winfield 
Trevor Rager, Hurricane 
Austin Thorton, Winfield 
Brandon Redden, Hurricane 
Gavin Albert, St. Albans 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 

Assists

Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 16 
Rylan Morehead, GW 13 
Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 11 
McKabe Allara, SC 10 
Levi Paxton, Hoover 
Jonny Garlow, Poca 
Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 
Kelan Swan, Catholic 
CJ Knapper, SC 
Nick Ihnat, GW 
Joel Bryan, Capital 
Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 
Jordan Garlow, Poca 
Jack Williams, GW 
Caleb Carney, GW 
Alec Ellis, GW 

Shutouts

Brayden Scott, Capital 
Nick Lanham, Winfield 
Anthony Moles, SC 
Joe Patnoe, Catholic 
Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 
Joe Starcher, Poca 2
Dawson Lundsford, GW 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Riverside did not report statistics.