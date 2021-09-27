Boys prep soccer statistics Sep 27, 2021 10 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys soccer leadersRecordsGeorge Washington 10-1-1 Hurricane 10-3-0 South Charleston 8-5-1 Herbert Hoover 7-2-1 St. Albans 6-6-0 Capital 6-4-2 Charleston Catholic 6-4-2 Sissonville 6-4-2 Poca 5-4-2 Winfield 5-4-3 Riverside 3-7-1 Nitro 1-6-3 GoalsCJ Knapper, SC 28 Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville 22 Nick Ihnat, GW 20 Chase Hudson, Captial 17 Jacob Farley, Poca 17 Gabe Rudge, St. Albans 15 Bryson Beaver, Hoover 14 Jack Williams. GW 11 Joe Acevedo, Hurricane11 Sully Groom, Catholic 11 Zerihun Biram, Sissonville 10 Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 10 Nate Kirk, Hurricane 10 McKabe Allara, SC 9 Aaron Verno, Winfield 8 Trevor Rager, Hurricane 8 Austin Thorton, Winfield 7 Brandon Redden, Hurricane 7 Gavin Albert, St. Albans 7 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 7 AssistsJaxson Haynes, Sissonville 16 Rylan Morehead, GW 13 Ryan Simpson, Sissonville 11 McKabe Allara, SC 10 Levi Paxton, Hoover 9 Jonny Garlow, Poca 9 Joe Acevedo, Hurricane 7 Kelan Swan, Catholic 7 CJ Knapper, SC 7 Nick Ihnat, GW 7 Joel Bryan, Capital 6 Kaiden McCoy, St. Albans 6 Jordan Garlow, Poca 6 Jack Williams, GW 6 Caleb Carney, GW 6 Alec Ellis, GW 6 ShutoutsBrayden Scott, Capital 3 Nick Lanham, Winfield 3 Anthony Moles, SC 2 Joe Patnoe, Catholic 2 Aidan Landgrebe, Sissonville 2 Joe Starcher, Poca 2Dawson Lundsford, GW 2 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Riverside did not report statistics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansNumbers adding up against WV electric ratepayers - and Manchin's argument against clean energy proposalNY developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobsDozens of teens, some with alcohol, crash pizza party at county commissioner's homeFall colors expected to return to WV in late OctoberChuck Landon: Chuck grades WVU, MUFederal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures3 killed in small plane crash in southern West VirginiaStatehouse Beat: Justice continues to deflect on West Virginia's most recent surgeWV internet customers urged to take broadband speed test Upcoming Events