Boys Soccer leaders

Records

Hurricane 9-2-0 
George Washington 8-1-0 
Herbert Hoover 7-1-0 
South Charleston 6-5-1 
Capital 5-3-1 
Sissonville 5-3-2 
Winfield 4-2-3 
St. Albans 4-5-0 
Charleston Catholic 3-3-2 
Poca 2-3-2 
Riverside 1-7-1 
Nitro 1-7-3 

Goals

CJ Knapper, SC 20 
Jaxson Haynes, Sisson. 18 
Nick Ihnat, GW 13 
Bryson Beaver, Hoover 13 
Jacob Farley, Poca 12 
Gabe Rudge, SA 11 
Joe Acevado, Hurricane 11 
Jack Williams, GW 10 
Zerihun Biram, Sisson. 10 
Sully Groom, Catholic 
McKabe Allara, SC 
Kaiden McCoy, SA 
Nate Kirk, Hurricane 
Trevor Rager, Hoover 
Austin Thorton, Winfield 
Brandon Redden, Hurr. 
Ryan Simpson, Sisson. 
Aaron Verno, Winfield 
Gavin Albert, SA
Rylan Morehead, GW 

Assists

Jaxson Haynes, Sisson. 11 
Rylan Morehead, GW 10 
Ryan Simpson, Sisson.
Joe Acevedo, Hurr. 
McKabe Allara, SC 
Nick Ihnat, GW 
Alex Ellis, GW 
Trevor Rager, Hoover 
CJ Knapper, SC 
Zerihun Biram, Sisson.5
Kelan Swan, Catholic 
Austin Thorton, Winfield 
Rucker Smith, Winfield
Billy Ford, Catholic 
Parker Bonnett, Poca 
Jordan Garlow, Poca  
Jonny Garlow, Poca 

Shutouts

Brayden Scott, Capital 
Joe Patnoe, Catholic 
Nick Lanham, Winfield 
Everett Miller, Winfield 
Aiden Landgrebe, Sisson. 
Gabe Deel, Hoover 
Anthony Moles, SC 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Riverside and Nitro did not report statistics.

