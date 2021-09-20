Boys prep soccer stats Sep 20, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Boys Soccer leadersRecordsHurricane 9-2-0 George Washington 8-1-0 Herbert Hoover 7-1-0 South Charleston 6-5-1 Capital 5-3-1 Sissonville 5-3-2 Winfield 4-2-3 St. Albans 4-5-0 Charleston Catholic 3-3-2 Poca 2-3-2 Riverside 1-7-1 Nitro 1-7-3 GoalsCJ Knapper, SC 20 Jaxson Haynes, Sisson. 18 Nick Ihnat, GW 13 Bryson Beaver, Hoover 13 Jacob Farley, Poca 12 Gabe Rudge, SA 11 Joe Acevado, Hurricane 11 Jack Williams, GW 10 Zerihun Biram, Sisson. 10 Sully Groom, Catholic 9 McKabe Allara, SC 9 Kaiden McCoy, SA 8 Nate Kirk, Hurricane 8 Trevor Rager, Hoover 8 Austin Thorton, Winfield 7 Brandon Redden, Hurr. 7 Ryan Simpson, Sisson. 6 Aaron Verno, Winfield 6 Gavin Albert, SA6 Rylan Morehead, GW 6 AssistsJaxson Haynes, Sisson. 11 Rylan Morehead, GW 10 Ryan Simpson, Sisson.9 Joe Acevedo, Hurr. 7 McKabe Allara, SC 7 Nick Ihnat, GW 6 Alex Ellis, GW 5 Trevor Rager, Hoover 5 CJ Knapper, SC 5 Zerihun Biram, Sisson.5Kelan Swan, Catholic 5 Austin Thorton, Winfield 4 Rucker Smith, Winfield4 Billy Ford, Catholic 4 Parker Bonnett, Poca 4 Jordan Garlow, Poca 4 Jonny Garlow, Poca 4 ShutoutsBrayden Scott, Capital 3 Joe Patnoe, Catholic 2 Nick Lanham, Winfield 2 Everett Miller, Winfield 1 Aiden Landgrebe, Sisson. 1 Gabe Deel, Hoover 1 Anthony Moles, SC 1 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Riverside and Nitro did not report statistics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Statistics Gw Nick Ihnat Soccer Hurricane Austin Thorton Zerihun Biram Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first-responders to breaking pointBoone BOE moves to sell property where Boy Scouts meetHADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis companyCharleston retail experiences big changesState officials: COVID-19 surge is peaking, but worst is yet to comeDeveloper updates commission on Boone resort projectWoman pleads guilty to trafficking teenage family member; feds say ex-chief raped girlJ. Timothy DiPiero: Levi Phillips Amendment needed in addiction fightStudent charged with battery after East Bank Middle fightWVU football: Leddie Brown wanted Black Diamond Trophy back in Morgantown Upcoming Events