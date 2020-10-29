The Charleston Catholic boys soccer team put on yet another shining performance in defeating Pikeview 5-0 in the Class AA-A Region 3 championship game Thursday night at Schoenbaum Stadium.
The win sends the Irish to the state tournament next weekend in Beckley.
The Irish (9-1), who were coming off a dominating 9-0 win over Pocahontas County in the sectional final, used a very aggressive and physical offense to earn the win. Senior Wil Swan put on a show, scoring four goals and adding an assist and constantly applying pressure in the middle.
“Our boys worked hard to win possessions and get it to Wil,” said Irish coach Niall Paul. “Our defense has been playing well all season too. They know how to win possession and then know what to do with it, whether it’s to go forward with the ball or play it back.”
The Panthers (12-4), who had beaten a strong Princeton team during the regular season, came into the game slightly shorthanded as they were missing two starting midfielders and could not seem to get on the attack or advance the ball at all in the midfield.
“They had so much speed and space between passes. It was just really hard for us to defend that,” said PikeView coach Lance Pritchett. “I had two missing and Gage [Damewood] is one of the best players in the state.”
Catholic dominated throughout the first half with superior ball-handling skills and precision passing directly in front of PikeView’s net. Swan opened the scoring on a penalty kick, and Liam McGinley added a goal from 2 yards away while sliding into the net on a well-placed pass.
“With so many of every class, freshmen through seniors, it takes a long time to get to that level of passing,” added Paul. “It is a joy to see them getting better at it every day.”
With 29:32 to play in the second half, Swan picked up the hat trick with his thirrd goal of the game and added another nine minutes later to close out the scoring.
The Irish will be playing in their 12th consecutive state tournament. Their opponent will be determined after the four state qualifiers are seeded.