Sully Groom netted a goal and added two assists as Charleston Catholic blanked Wheeling Central 5-0 in boys prep soccer Friday evening at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.

The Irish used a balanced scoring attack as Kelan Swan, Eli Coleman, Michael Lao, and Tyler Barnette tallied a goal each. Sam Delga doled out an assist.

