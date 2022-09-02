Boys soccer: Charleston Catholic blanks Wheeling Central 5-0 Staff report Sep 2, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sully Groom netted a goal and added two assists as Charleston Catholic blanked Wheeling Central 5-0 in boys prep soccer Friday evening at Schoenbaum Field in Charleston.The Irish used a balanced scoring attack as Kelan Swan, Eli Coleman, Michael Lao, and Tyler Barnette tallied a goal each. Sam Delga doled out an assist.Catholic keeper John Patnoe picked up two saves to earn the shutout. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assist Sport Football Soccer Goal John Patnoe Sam Delga Save Scoring Trending Now Articles ArticlesHerbert Hoover girls soccer player Leah Strickland killed in car accidentWVU football: Pitt storms back, edges WVU 38-31 in Backyard Brawl openerGrading the Mountaineers: WVU vs. PittKanawha County magistrate Mike Sisson diesEven in a loss, Daniels likes his Mountaineer teamChuck Landon: Donaldson makes big debut for WVUWVU football: Brown questions reviews; defends Ford-Wheaton, decision to puntThe Backyard Brawl was fun...until it wasn'tActor, director who launched career in Charleston to get Key to the CitySlain police dog gets hero's funeral