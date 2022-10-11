Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

catholic hurricane1
Buy Now

Charleston Catholic’s Kelan Swan (left) and Hurricane’s Seth Casto battle for possession of the ball.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team has not lost this season and, going into Tuesday’s matchup, the Irish’s lone draw came against a Class AAA team — a 2-2 result against George Washington on Sept. 6.

Hurricane was the second Class AAA team to play Catholic to a draw as the Redskins scored a late goal to tie the Irish 1-1 Tuesday at Hurricane High.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags