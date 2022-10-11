Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team has not lost this season and, going into Tuesday’s matchup, the Irish’s lone draw came against a Class AAA team — a 2-2 result against George Washington on Sept. 6.
Hurricane was the second Class AAA team to play Catholic to a draw as the Redskins scored a late goal to tie the Irish 1-1 Tuesday at Hurricane High.
Catholic moves to 16-0-2 while Hurricane is 14-3-2.
Hurricane coach Kent Bailey was happy with a draw against one of the top teams in the state.
“The result was a team effort tonight,” Bailey said. “Everybody from the freshmen to the seniors all put in a lot of effort. It was just a grind-it-out, knock-down-drag-out type of fight tonight. I’m glad we got that tie.”
Catholic coach Joe Johns credited Hurricane and said it was a well-contested match.
“It was fairly even in terms of chances,” Johns said. “I thought we were the better team in the second half. First half we struggled finding our way in the game a little bit. That’s the game.”
The first half was certainly a defensive dogfight as the teams controlled possession equally. It was a back-and-forth affair and neither team earned many good looks in the opening period. The teams combined for just three shots in the first half (Catholic two, Hurricane one) and the game was scoreless at halftime.
In the second half, Catholic looked to have more life as it controlled possession for most of the period and had a handful of good looks. One of its best chances came nine minutes into the second half as Catholic forced the Hurricane keeper out of the net and the ball got loose in front of the net, but the Hurricane defenders cleared the ball and the game remained scoreless.
Catholic finally broke through for the first goal of the game 10 minutes later. William Ball sent a free kick in front of the net and it deflected off the head of Kelan Swan, went to the right of the Hurricane goalkeeper and past his outstretched arms. Catholic was up 1-0 with 20 minutes left to play.
With 14 minutes left to play, Hurricane responded with a goal of its own to tie the game 1-1. Treyson Ambrose got loose with the ball right in front of the Catholic keeper and sent it through his five hole to tie the game.
The game remained tied 1-1 from there until the final whistle was blown.
Bailey and Johns reflected on the late goal.
“It feels great,” Bailey said. “Our younger guys really stepped up and made an impact in the game and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
“A goal like that, late in the second half, there’s not much you can do or say,” Johns said. “It’s just a mistake. We should have never been in that position. We learned from it, we make mistakes, we move on. It’s about how we react. I think we reacted well there in the last 10 minutes and gave ourselves some chances to get the game back, but sometimes that’s the way It is.”
Catholic tallied six shots while Hurricane posted five.
Hurricane will host Winfield in its next match at 6 p.m. Thursday while Catholic travels to Nicholas County at 8 p.m. Thursday.