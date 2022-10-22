Charleston Catholic's Sully Groom (11) kicks the ball between Webster County's Christine Copley (left) and Brynna Pyle (2) to score a goal during their Region 3 Section 2 final Saturday at Schoenbaum Stadium.
Charleston Catholic's boys soccer team will have a full head of steam heading into the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament.
The No. 1 Irish handled No. 3 Webster County 8-0 in the Region 3 Section 2 final on Saturday at Coonskin Park's Schoenbaum Stadium.
Catholic (19-0-2) moves on to face PikeView (13-3-4) on Thursday in the Region 3 tournament and is one win away from returning to the Class AA-A state tournament, which the Irish won in 2021. The game will begin about 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls Region 3 tournament game between Charleston Catholic and Shady Spring.
"It feels good to play for your first trophy of the year," Catholic coach Joe Johns said. "Winning the trophy is always nice so we're going to enjoy this and on Monday we're going to focus on what we're going to do next."
The usual suspects caused trouble for Webster County on Saturday.
Sully Groom and Kelan Swan scored six of Catholic's eight goals as they both earned hat tricks. Alex Anton scored the other two goals for the Irish. Groom and Swan each had two assists While Eli Coleman and Michael Lao tallied an assist each.
Catholic started out relatively flat as the Irish were unable to get a shot off for the first nine minutes. Swan scored unassisted at 31:02 to give the Irish a 1-0 lead.
Less than a minute later, Swan and Groom each scored a goal within a span of 30 seconds and the Irish suddenly had a 3-0 lead. Catholic's first three shots on goal resulted in goals.
Groom scored later in the first half and the final two goals of the first half were scored by Anton as the Irish took a 6-0 lead to halftime.
Catholic added two more goals toward the end of the second half as Swan and Groom completed their hat tricks.
Johns and his team will enjoy the weekend but refocus Monday and prepare for a tough PikeView team.
"Monday we'll get back to it and focus on the task at hand on the regional final and hopefully get a good result there and move forward into the state tournament again," Johns said. "We haven't played [PikeView]. We don't know much. We'll see if we can figure a few things out but we've been very concerned about what's in this group here and focusing at what we can control. That's what we're going to continue to do."