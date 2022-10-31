Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

cchs winfield soccer2
Charleston Catholic's Sully Groom (right) fights for possession against Winfield's Willy Chambers (left) during a Sept. 22 game between the teams. Groom was named the Gazette-Mail's Kanawha Valley Player of the Year for boys soccer.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic's boys soccer team has proven it is one of the strongest in the state. 

Defending their 2021 Class AA-A title, the Irish are undefeated in 2022 (20-0-2) and are two wins away from their first back-to-back state championship run since they won four in a row from 2009 to 2012. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.