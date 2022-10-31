Charleston Catholic's boys soccer team has proven it is one of the strongest in the state.
Defending their 2021 Class AA-A title, the Irish are undefeated in 2022 (20-0-2) and are two wins away from their first back-to-back state championship run since they won four in a row from 2009 to 2012.
Senior midfielder Sully Groom has played an invaluable role in the Irish's success and for his play during the 2022 season, Groom was named the Gazette-Mail's Kanawha Valley Player of the Year for boys soccer.
Groom has been dominant on the pitch this year, scoring 38 of Catholic's 114 total goals and leading the Valley in goals scored. Groom also has 24 assists on the season, second most on the team behind fellow All-Kanawha Valley teammate Kelan Swan (26).
Groom transferred from South Charleston after his freshman year and had to sit out his sophomore year so he only played for two years with the Irish. However, he scored 73 goals over the those two years as he scored 35 goals in 2021, his junior year.
Groom is the first Charleston Catholic boy to be named Kanawha Valley Player of the Year since Ethan Malinoski earned the honor in 2018.
Groom has a team mentality and didn't seem to take much stock in individual awards. He's concerned with winning as a team.
"It's a team mentality," Groom said. "We're the best team in the state. We're trying to fulfill our potential that we know we have. It really helps when we're winning games and growing confidence as a team together. Without the confidence we're not as good. Last year at the start of the season we had a bad start. The confidence wasn't there. Then it started clicking and we haven't lost."
Charleston Catholic coach Joe Johns earned Kanawha Valley Coach of the Year for the second year in a row as he's taken the Irish to the state championship in his first two seasons at the helm of Catholic's boys.
Johns didn't even know where to begin when talking about Groom.
"He shows up every day ready to work, ready to do what he can to help the team," Johns said. "As cliché as that is, he's very much about the team. It's funny how oblivious he is to different stats here and there, if someone were to bring it up to him. He very much enjoys just playing. He enjoys the game. He enjoys being out there obviously competing with his friends. That's just what he does every day."
Groom was one of the heroes for the Irish in the 2021 Class AA-A state championship game against Point Pleasant. With the game tied 3-3 in overtime, Groom scored the championship-winning goal to give the No. 2 Irish a 4-3 victory over the No. 1 Big Blacks. It was Groom's second goal of the game.
Groom said the defending champions are confident going into the tournament, as No. 1 Catholic is set to face No. 4 Grafton on Friday at 4 p.m. in the Class AA-A semifinals at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
"We're pretty confident," Groom said. "We're undefeated right now. We just hope to continue the success."
Johns knows Groom is capable of repeating his performance this weekend but said he just wants Groom to be himself.
"I don't ask any of our players to be anything more than themselves," Johns said. "I think they all understand that. Sully understands that. He knows who he is as a player. He knows what he is to the team. Everyone else knows that as well. That in itself is a driving force for us."
Groom plans on playing in college but has not made any decisions of commitments.
Hurricane's Peyton Gum earned Freshman of the Year honors as he scored 12 goals in his first year with the Redskins.
All-Kanawha Valley team
Groom is one of four midfielders to make the All-Kanawha Valley team. Joining him at the midfield position are St. Albans senior Benjamin Blackwell, Winfield senior Tyler Freeman and Charleston Catholic senior Eli Coleman.
Blackwell led the Red Dragons with 20 goals and three assists, Coleman had nine goals and 14 assists and Freeman scored 10 goals with seven assists.
At forward is Swan, Hurricane senior Nate Kirk, Capital senior Chase Hudson and George Washington senior Michael Luechauer. Kirk led the Redskins with 24 goals, Luechauer paced the Patriots with 24 goals and Hudson led the Cougars in scoring with 21 goals. Swan had the second most goals for the Irish with 20.
Five defenders made the All-Valley team: George Washington senior Sam Clark, Charleston Catholic senior William Ball, St. Albans senior Mason Ekstrom, George Washington senior Aiden Holbert and Hurricane senior Gavin Cole.
Capital's Brayden Scott is the All-Valley goalkeeper as he tallied 174 saves this season.