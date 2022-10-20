George Washington’s boys soccer team is one win away from returning to the Class AAA state tournament.
The No. 1-seeded Patriots downed No. 2 Capital 5-0 on Thursday at George Washington High in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 final to win the Section 3 tournament.
GW (19-0-3) advances to the Region 3 tournament and will play against Greenbrier East Tuesday at Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley.
Capital’s season ends with a record of 9-9-2.
Michael Luechauer led the GW offense with three goals.
"They knew what they had to do, weren't sure what Capital was going to do as far as formations go," GW coach Erik Engle said. "Last year they came back and played really defensive. I didn't know if they would this time or not. They played a lot of open-field soccer. They have a few guys back. They really played the whole field and we tried to take advantage of it."
GW tallied 16 shots (12 on goal) and the Patriots did not allow Capital to take a shot.
GW controlled possession for most of the game and got on the board early as the Patriots took a 1-0 lead five minutes into the game.
Wes Goodwin sent a pass to Luechauer, who was barreling toward the goal. Once Luechauer got the ball, he sent a rocket shot past Capital keeper Brayden Scott, who barely had time to react as the ball hit the back of the net.
About midway through the first half, a GW player was fouled in the box and the Patriots were awarded a penalty kick. Goodwin took the shot, fooled Scott who dove the wrong way and the Patriots were out to a 2-0 lead.
Five minutes later, Luechauer scored his second goal of the first half as Caleb Carney’s pass found Luechauer’s foot and he sent it past Scott to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead which they took into halftime.
GW scored its fourth goal just two minutes into the second half as Jack Williams scored unassisted. Two minutes later, Luechauer scored his third goal, unassisted, and the Patriots were out to a 5-0 lead.
With about 18 minutes left in the game, GW pulled its starters and held on for the sectional title.
The Patriots' road to a state championship doesn't get any easier as they are set to play an 18-2 Greenbrier East team. Engle said it will be a good matchup. The teams have played once this season and one of Greenbrier East's two losses was a 3-0 setback to GW on Sept. 29.
"It's going to be a great match," Engle said. "We were fortunate to play them here at our bigger field at Trace Fork. The space is always nice to have when you play a good team. They're very dangerous. They play a lot of soccer very similar to what we do. We'll try and exploit the things we can find."
Scott was a highlight for the Cougars as he tallied 16 saves.