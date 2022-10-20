Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

GW's Colin Helmick (20) and Capital's Walker Lucas (right) collide going after the ball during a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 final Thursday night at George Washington High. 

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington’s boys soccer team is one win away from returning to the Class AAA state tournament.

The No. 1-seeded Patriots downed No. 2 Capital 5-0 on Thursday at George Washington High in the Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 final to win the Section 3 tournament.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

