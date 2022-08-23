It took about 45 minutes of play, but George Washington’s boys soccer team took the lead and ran with it in a 2-0 win over Huntington Tuesday night at George Washington High School.
GW coach Erik Engle had other engagements so assistant coach Brad McGee took over for Tuesday's game.
“It seems like typical GW soccer, possess the ball, switch the field, try to take it down our offensive third, getting it deep and generating shots on goal,” McGee said. “The team did that the first half and second half obviously. We did generate shots on goal, we just didn’t score in the first half. Then we did in the first few minutes of the second half.”
George Washington controlled possession for most of the game. The Patriots allowed just one Huntington shot in the first half while they tallied 12 shots, six of which were on goal.
Despite the high shot tally, George Washington did not score as a combination of two Huntington goalkeepers collected six saves.
About nine minutes into the game, Huntington starting goalkeeper Brody Seals left with an injury and was replaced by Artie Caprino. Caprino did a good job in goal for the Highlanders with five first-half saves.
“I guess [Seals] hurt his wrist on one of the shots we had in the first half,” McGee said. “I think that was from Sam Clark’s shot 20 yards out.”
The game was scoreless at halftime but George Washington changed that early in the second half. Just three minutes into the second half, Wes Goodwin sent a pass in front of the net and connected with Jack Williams, whose shot got past Caprino. The Patriots had a 1-0 lead.
The Highlanders looked to tie it on a free kick three minutes later but the goal was negated due to obstruction and George Washington held on to its lead.
The Patriots capitalized on the break a minute later as Braden Chipps scored the second Patriot goal assisted by Caleb Carney to give the George Washington a 2-0 lead.
The Patriot defense held on from there, as Huntington got just one shot on goal the entire game.
“Huntington didn’t have a shot on goal in the first half and had one in the second half,” McGee said. “We dominated possession pretty much the entire field. Hats off to their keeper and some of their center backs. They played some great defense.”