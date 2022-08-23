Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

It took about 45 minutes of play, but George Washington’s boys soccer team took the lead and ran with it in a 2-0 win over Huntington  Tuesday night at George Washington High School.

GW coach Erik Engle had other engagements so assistant coach Brad McGee took over for Tuesday's game.

